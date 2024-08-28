After AGT's Dee Dee Simon's Shoes-Off Live Performance Earned A Golden Buzzer, Here's What She Told Us About Not Getting One After Her Audition
She finally got her golden buzzer in America's Got Talent's quarterfinals!
The competition is stiffer than ever on America's Got Talent Season 19, as the contestants have to perform live with their fates in the hands of voters... unless they're a contestant lucky enough to win a golden buzzer, anyway! After changes in golden buzzer rules this season courtesy of Simon Cowell, the judges each have one to hit in the quarterfinals stage, and Heidi Klum was in the hot seat in the latest episode. She hit the buzzer for singer Dee Dee Simon after a spectacular live performance of Teddy Swims' "Lose Control," and Simon's reaction reminded me of what she told CinemaBlend about not getting a golden buzzer following her audition.
As AGT fans may remember from back in June, Dee Dee Simon made an impression with her audition not just because she crushed her performance of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dreamgirls, but also because she was so caught up in the emotion of the song that she kicked off her heels. She told CinemaBlend at the time that it was a spontaneous move, and she brought it back for her quarterfinals performance. Simon also addressed the challenges of singing on AGT when there's no saying what voters are interested in each season.
When we spoke earlier this summer, I noted to Dee Dee Simon that I'd seen a lot of commenters online who thought that she should have received a golden buzzer for her audition. With no way of knowing that she would in fact get a buzzer by the end of August, Simon responded at the time:
Fast-forward two months from that interview, and Dee Dee Simon would indeed have her moment and get to hug Heidi Klum after hitting the golden buzzer for her! Fittingly, just as Simon kicked off her shoes for the quarterfinals like she did in the audition, Howie Mandel took off his own shoes in a show of support and Klum kicked hers off as well before climbing on stage to congratulate the prison nurse-turned-singer.
Back in June, Dee Dee Simon continued sharing her thoughts on the dream of getting a golden buzzer:
I think it's safe to say that she got a big boost after her live quarterfinals performance! In addition to the golden buzzer from Heidi Klum and the shoe removal from Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell told her that he thinks she's "given yourself a shot of winning the whole competition" and Sofia Vergara said that she "loved this performance even better" than her audition.
In case you missed Dee Dee Simon's live performance (or just want to watch it again without a Peacock Premium subscription), take a look:
The buzzer means that Dee Dee Simon could celebrate her performance without worrying about the results episode that would air within just 24 hours of taking the stage, which isn't the case for all the other performers from the third round of quarterfinals. She joins Hakuna Matata Acrobats and AIRFOOTWORKS in having a guaranteed slot in the final, after they received previous quarterfinal golden buzzers.
For now, keep tuning in to NBC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new quarterfinals performances of America's Got Talent Season 19 and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET for results. The end of the season is nigh, so don't forget to check out our 2024 TV schedule for what's coming next in primetime this fall.
