After Station 19's Happy Ending For Marina, Danielle Savre's New TV Romance Is Off To A Steamy But Nerve-Wracking Start On NBC's Found
And this is only the beginning for the actress on Found.
Spoilers ahead for the winter premiere of NBC's Found, called "Missing While Targeted" and streaming now with a Peacock subscription.
Found returned in the 2025 TV schedule to pay off on the fall's cliffhanger, and by the end, Gabi was sporting a head wound, Dhan had been shot, and Trent's fate was unknown after Sir broke into his home. The episode also introduced Heather, a mysterious new character who spent the night with Trent, played by none other than Station 19 alum Danielle Savre. The actress' previous character, Maya, got a happy ending with longtime love Carina on the first responder drama, but Heather and Trent are seemingly just getting started on Found... and she shared with CinemaBlend what was nerve-wracking about filming with Brett Dalton.
Heather's first appearance on Found was in Trent's bed after a night spent together, wearing no more than a sheet, and it was clear that the characters didn't know much about each other, although she quickly sussed out that there was a girl who had broken his heart. He knew that she was a criminal defense attorney, but was dodging her questions about what he does. She walked out without giving him a kiss goodbye, but she left something behind, and Savre's status as a recurring actor in Season 2 means that Heather is more important than a one-night stand with Trent.
And considering that Savre's previous on-screen romance was as Maya – a.k.a. one half of the Marina ship that sailed off into the sunset in the spring – fans haven't seen her in a role like Heather or in a dynamic like the one she already has with Trent. So, when I spoke with the actress about her first episode of Found, I had to know: did she have a chemistry read with Brett Dalton before she was cast? Savre responded:
As a fan of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. back in the day, I can vouch that Brett Dalton did indeed go shirtless frequently, before and after his character became an antagonist! It's no wonder that both actors were nervous to film their winter premiere scene together, since it was a first for him as a Found series regular and Danielle Savre's very first Found scene ever. The Station 19 alum went on:
Would it really be a relationship on Found if it didn't unravel in some way, shape, or form? Of course, Heather won't just be connected to Trent in Season 2, as Danielle Savre also spoke about getting excited as a fan of the show whenever she met a new cast member she'd be working with. It remains to be seen who of the M&A team Heather meets first, why, and how much time Savre will spend with various co-stars. There are many more questions than answers about Heather for the time being.
Fortunately, Found isn't going anywhere, and the next new episode airs on Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following Law & Order: SVU as usual. Check out the promo for what comes next for Gabi and Co.:
The promo doesn't shed any extra light on Heather beyond what Trent learned in the winter premiere, but it does look like the next episode will pick up where it left off with Trent, Sir, and Gabi. Keep tuning in to NBC on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET for the latest, and/or stream the episodes on Peacock now. If you want to revisit Station 19 to see just how different Danielle Savre is as her new Found character compared to Maya as half of Marina, you can find the Grey's Anatomy spinoff streaming with a Hulu subscription now as well.
