Found's Brett Dalton Previews The Aftermath Of Sir's Big Cliffhanger And Trent's Top Priority For Gabi
Found could get even more complicated soon.
Found arrived in the 2023 TV schedule as an intense freshman series bringing Shameless' Shanola Hampton, Pitch's Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Brett Dalton together in some very new roles. The seventh episode of NBC's drama ended with the shocking reveal that Sir had been spotted in Gabi's neighborhood, with an alarmed Trent breaking the news to her and Lacey, completely unaware of Gabi's big secret. Dalton spoke with CinemaBlend ahead of the new episode on November 21 to preview the aftermath of that cliffhanger and his character's #1 priority with Sir potentially on the loose.
There are still more questions than answers about who reportedly saw Sir and how Sir escaped Gabi's basement if he is indeed out and about in her neighborhood, but it's safe to say that her secret could be in even more danger than when Sir had the chance to alert Trent to his presence. When I spoke with Brett Dalton ahead of the November 21 episode, called "Missing While Homeless," I asked the actor whether Trent's top priority will be hunting down Sir or protecting Gabi by her side. He previewed:
Trent's support of Gabi throughout the first season has clearly meant a lot to him, as she opened up to him about her father in a way that she didn't with members of her team. That said, she has a very big secret locked up in her basement that prevents her from being honest with him, so it remains to be seen if his desire to "fix her" and "protect her" will be welcomed by her in the next episode!
Found has yet to actually reveal how Gabi caught Sir in the first place, so it'll be interesting to see Trent's approach to him potentially being on the loose again. Just like the Annie mystery, it's possible that the truth behind how she captured him has a large part to play later in the series.
I noted to Brett Dalton that I loved the moment in last week's cliffhanger when Trent was immediately concerned for Lacey as well as Gabi, and I asked how important the team is to his character, despite Trent not actually being a member. Dalton explained:
Trent has already learned that he can't exactly bend all the rules that Gabi can without repercussions, as he was suspended from his job as a detective. The odds currently don't appear to be in his favor of returning to good standing among his peers in the police, but if the first seven episodes of Found are any indication, it's always good to expect the unexpected. Dalton continued:
Will Mark Trent ever become an official part of Gabi's team, and take a shot with them every single week that they find a missing person? Only time will tell, and the show is still early in its run. NBC hasn't confirmed whether or not Found will be renewed for Season 2, but the network has announced its release dates for the early 2024 TV schedule. Found will air its final two Season 1 episodes in the new year, starting on Tuesday, January 9 following La Brea, which has its own major cliffhangers to resolve.
For now, be sure to tune in to Found's "Missing While Homeless" on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following the latest episode of The Voice. You can also revisit the earlier episodes of Season 1 streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.
