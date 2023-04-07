Station 19 Pretty Much Has To Give Us That Marina Baby Now, Right?

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the April 6 episode of Station 19, “It’s All Gonna Break.” Be sure you’re caught up before you keep reading!

Maya Bishop and Carina DeLuca have been through so much over the course of their relationship. After they finally decided they wanted to have a baby — and even picking Jack Gibson to be the biological father — Station 19 fans were really looking forward to the journey that ultimately led to a Marina baby. Showrunner Krista Vernoff had more sinister plans, as she so often does, and rather than a pregnancy, we’ve spent Season 6 just hoping they stay alive with their marriage intact . So after Carina’s mission at the fake medical center in “It’s All Gonna Break,” it would just be cruel to not give us a DeLuca-Bishop baby at this point.

Carina (Stefania Spampinato) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) were on the warpath in the most recent episode, trying to trick a fake women’s clinic into providing illegal medical advice in order to get them shut down. To do this, Carina pretended to be pregnant, even carrying a vial of a pregnant woman’s urine for the clinic to test. Obviously the test was going to come back positive. Carina knew this. Viewers knew this. And yet, when Carina looked down at the test, she was overcome with emotion, lamenting to Bailey:

My first positive pregnancy test and it isn’t real.

Her efforts to have a baby were put on the back burner earlier this season after Maya’s accident, with Carina moving out after her wife had to be placed on a 72-hour hold for her own safety. But Maya (Danielle Savre) has been righting the ship, so to speak, by going to therapy, baking Carina lasagna (which gave her food poisoning, but the intent was there) and even appearing on Grey’s Anatomy in a mini-crossover to check on Carina after doctors were injured by anti-abortion protesters .

In fact, “It’s All Gonna Break” was a huge step in the right direction, with the reveal that Maya had stayed overnight with Carina to help her feel safe. At the end of the episode, Carina — fresh off her fake positive pregnancy test ordeal — visited Maya at the firehouse to let her know she wanted to slowly start working on things again, and Maya asked her out on a date! Marina fans, rejoice, our favorite married couple is going on a date! That may be the smallest of steps, but it’s worlds better than anything we’ve seen for this couple in Season 6, so I’ll take it.

Theo and Vic, meanwhile, might be headed for more tough times, with the two bumping heads on Theo’s first day as the new captain . To that end, Robert and Natasha aren’t doing so hot either, after Natasha overlooked her beau for the promotion. And don’t even get me started on Travis’ hot hookup with his campaign manager, Eli, who previously had something going with Andy. What is Station 19 even doing to me?