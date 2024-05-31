Station 19 Series Finale Gives Glimpse Into The Firefighters’ Future, And I Was Especially Excited For One Character

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers below for Station 19’s series finale, “One Last Time,” which aired May 30. If you’re not caught up, you can stream the episode with a Hulu subscription .

Station 19’s season finale picked up right where last week’s cliffhanger left off, with Maya Bishop trapped in a ring of fire with seemingly no exit. She had to focus on what (and who) she had to live for in order to make it through — a situation that all of the firefighters would be put in over the show’s final hour. The firefighters imagining what was on the other side of the fire gave us a clue of what each of their futures might hold — and that was before we got an actual flash forward. A lot of exciting revelations came from this, but it was Maya’s journey that had me especially excited.

What Happened To Maya In The Series Finale?

When Maya (Danielle Savre) was trapped in the wildfire, it was no surprise that her mind went to her wife Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato). At that point in the episode “One Last Time,” Maya was unaware that Carina was pregnant, but she still imagined a future where both she and Carina gave birth to children together. We later learned that Carina shared that dream, as she imagined taking family photos with Maya and their three Marina babies .

Maya and Carina have been through so much pain. It seemed like every time they could just be happy together, life hit them with another huge hurdle. I was so excited and relieved to see them get their happily ever after in the end. But that’s not even all. In a flash forward to an unspecified time in the future, we see that Maya Bishop eventually becomes captain of Station 19. She even gets to introduce her team to Seattle’s new fire chief, which leads us to the rest of our heroes.

Where Did The Other Station 19 Firefighters End Up?

Between the jumps into the future and the glimpses we saw when each firefighter was fighting for their lives, we learned quite a bit of what might be in store for the Seattle crew. Here’s what the series finale told us:

Andy Herrera: In addition to rekindling her relationship with Jack Gibson (Grey Damon), Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) eventually gets promoted to Seattle Fire Chief. It was fitting to see her achieve this honor, especially with Maya also continuing to climb the ranks. “You are your father’s wildest dreams,” Ben Warren told Andy.

In addition to rekindling her relationship with Jack Gibson (Grey Damon), Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) eventually gets promoted to Seattle Fire Chief. It was fitting to see her achieve this honor, especially with Maya also continuing to climb the ranks. “You are your father’s wildest dreams,” Ben Warren told Andy. Ben Warren: Speaking of Jason George’s character, Ben made a decision that was honestly not a surprise to anyone by deciding to return to Grey Sloan Memorial to finish his surgical residency. Does that mean we’ll see him on Grey’s Anatomy in Season 21? Time will tell. Ben’s future daydream also showed us his children at their respective graduation ceremonies, including Pru Miller-Warren graduating from the Fire Academy. (The flash forward showed us that she would go on to be part of Station 19’s crew under Maya.)

Speaking of Jason George’s character, Ben made a decision that was honestly not a surprise to anyone by deciding to return to Grey Sloan Memorial to finish his surgical residency. Does that mean we’ll see him on Grey’s Anatomy in Season 21? Time will tell. Ben’s future daydream also showed us his children at their respective graduation ceremonies, including Pru Miller-Warren graduating from the Fire Academy. (The flash forward showed us that she would go on to be part of Station 19’s crew under Maya.) Vic Hughes: While we’re talking about the Pru Miller of it all, fans were in for quite a surprise when Vic (Barrett Doss) imagined her future. She pictured herself celebrating the success of Crisis One, with a large photo of Dean Miller displayed on the screen behind her. Dean then stepped out of the photo — they brought back Okieriete Onaodowan for the first time since his heartbreaking death in Season 5 — and told Vic: “You did it, Hughie. I’m proud of you.” I swear I cried enough tears to put out that wildfire.

While we’re talking about the Pru Miller of it all, fans were in for quite a surprise when Vic (Barrett Doss) imagined her future. She pictured herself celebrating the success of Crisis One, with a large photo of Dean Miller displayed on the screen behind her. Dean then stepped out of the photo — they brought back Okieriete Onaodowan for the first time since his heartbreaking death in Season 5 — and told Vic: “You did it, Hughie. I’m proud of you.” I swear I cried enough tears to put out that wildfire. Travis Montgomery: Vic didn’t have to do it all alone, though. Despite Travis (Jay Hayden) telling his BFF that his life was in Seattle, he later came to realize that his life was wherever Vic was, and he took her up on her offer to help her expand Crisis One in Washington, D.C. His future-casting showed him, Vic and boyfriend Dom (Johnny Sibilly) at a museum in Paris.

Vic didn’t have to do it all alone, though. Despite Travis (Jay Hayden) telling his BFF that his life was in Seattle, he later came to realize that his life was wherever Vic was, and he took her up on her offer to help her expand Crisis One in Washington, D.C. His future-casting showed him, Vic and boyfriend Dom (Johnny Sibilly) at a museum in Paris. Theo Ruiz: Theo (Carlos Miranda) may not have ended up with Vic, but he did get a happy ending, as he imagined a life in which he returned to Station 19, eventually getting married and having a son.

Theo (Carlos Miranda) may not have ended up with Vic, but he did get a happy ending, as he imagined a life in which he returned to Station 19, eventually getting married and having a son. Robert Sullivan and Natasha Ross: Finally it seems Robert (Boris Kodjoe) and Natasha (Merle Dandridge) could just be together, as her look at the future showed a wedding to Robert, while his showed his wife happily supporting him as he cut the ribbon on a facility that appeared to help veterans rejoin society as firefighters. However, the happy couple showed up in another firefighter’s future as well.

Finally it seems Robert (Boris Kodjoe) and Natasha (Merle Dandridge) could just be together, as her look at the future showed a wedding to Robert, while his showed his wife happily supporting him as he cut the ribbon on a facility that appeared to help veterans rejoin society as firefighters. However, the happy couple showed up in another firefighter’s future as well. Sean Beckett: In a flash forward that gave me probably the biggest laugh of the episode, Beckett (Josh Randall) imagined himself kissing Natasha’s sister Jinny as Natasha protested during a game of couple’s pickleball.

While that covers most of Station 19’s firefighters, not everyone made it out alive.

Who Died In The Station 19 Series Finale?

There was one casualty in the wildfire. When the unusual winds combined with the flames to form a fire tornado, Kate Powell (Kiele Sanchez) was sucked into its fiery funnel and discarded harshly against the house she’d been protecting. Kate, an old buddy of Theo’s, never really took to the Station 19 crowd, and while Travis and Vic took the news especially hard, I’m sorry to say I’m glad that was the only death in Station 19 ’s “killer finale.”

I’m sad to see Station 19 come to an end. The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff built quite a passionate following over its seven-season run on ABC before being announced as one of the 2024 TV cancellations . Fans put in effort to try to save the series — and hoped it might get picked up by a streaming service — but after the resolutions we saw in “One Last Time,” it seems like those hopes might be put to bed. Hopefully fans found the finale satisfying enough of a conclusion.