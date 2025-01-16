'Calm Down, Calm Down': Station 19 Vet Danielle Savre Talks Her First Day On NBC's Found And Her New Mystery Character

NBC's Found is finally returning in the 2025 TV schedule, nearly two months after the Season 2 fall finale ended on an emotional blow for Margaret and Gabi going after Sir again. (You can find the last episode of 2024 streaming with a Peacock subscription now.) Fans will have to tune in to the winter premiere on January 16 to see what's next for those characters, and that's not all: Danielle Savre will debut as her first new character since the end of Station 19, and she spoke with CinemaBlend about playing Heather and needing to "calm down" as a fan of the show.

Danielle Savre's casting in Found Season 2 was announced well before Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar's show returned in the 2024 TV schedule, so it has been a long wait for fans to finally see her as Heather Tollin, a mysterious attorney who will make an intimate connection with Brett Dalton's Trent (seen in the clip above). When I chatted with the actress ahead of her Found arrival, she shared what about the NBC hit appealed to her as her first post-Station 19 project:

First and foremost, it was the writing. I read the role and I loved the dialogue. It felt easy to me. I felt connected to the character in an interesting way, because I was intrigued by her mystery, but I was also really excited about this ambitious woman that came in. One of the scenes I actually auditioned with, was not a scene I ever shot. It was this scene that represented as much as they could put into what they could tell about this character without saying anything. And it was just this fun, witty banter that I loved, and so that was really what attracted me, first and foremost, about auditioning for Found and saying yes to the role and being part of it.

Savre definitely isn't returning to television to play Maya 2.0 after her Station 19 days, and fans can count on "witty banter" from her new character. A bit of that is already on display in the morning after clip with Heather and Trent in bed together, and it's a safe bet that more is on the way. She went on to explain that her audition scene hadn't been cut from a script, but was never meant to be included at all:

It was just one that was completely almost like a misdirect that was written for the audition, which almost made me admire it even more because it was such a well-written scene. I would have loved to have done that scene too, but it really was more of a misdirect for the people auditioning for the show, but still represented who she was. And then one of the scenes was the first scene that you saw in that episode with Brett that I really enjoyed getting to play. So it was just those two scenes together. It was the one of her getting to be a full blown lawyer and get to basically try a case and be witty with the suspects, and then getting to be sexy with Trent.

A scene specifically written for an audition is certainly a way to keep plot spoilers from leaking! It was enough to hook Danielle Savre, and there are clearly plenty of layers to her new character. Coming into a series when it's halfway through a second season can be tricky, though, so she took a direct approach in preparing to come on board:

I watched every episode, binge-watched it. I was like, 'This show is so good!' [laughs] Which is completely representative of the writing. The second I read those scenes, I was like, 'This writing is fantastic,' and I think that really says a lot about [showrunner] Nkechi [Okoro Carroll] and what she's created with that writing room. They're fantastic writers, and that continues to play out in Season 2. The writing and the words just really fall out of your mouth effortlessly.

Danielle Savre became a fan over the course of binge-watching the episodes that were available at the time, which made her first day on set with Brett Dalton somewhat trickier, since she hadn't met the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. antagonist until the day they filmed a scene together. Laughing, she continued:

I binge-watched it all before my first day on set with Brett, and then the problem is, you get excited about the role so much and the characters that I came on set, and I'm meeting everybody, and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I love you on the show!' And then you feel like, 'Calm down. Calm down. Yes, you're a fan, but you're also an actor on the show.' [laughs] So I definitely had to calm my nerves a little bit every time I'd meet a new actor on the show.

The actress is set to recur as Heather throughout the back half of Season 2, so fans will get to see her in the mix with the M&A crisis management team as well as involved with Trent. All in all, it seems that there's a healthy amount mystery to enjoy with Heather, and the wait is nearly over. Called "Missing While Targeted," Savre's first Found episode will feature M&A on the case of a recovering addict going missing, while Sir learns something shocking about one of the team's allies.

Tune in to NBC on Thursday, January 16 at 10 p.m. ET for the winter premiere of Found Season 2, following a dramatic episode of Law & Order: SVU for Peter Scanavino's Carisi at 9 p.m. ET and Law & Order at 8 p.m. ET. All three shows are also available streaming on Peacock now.