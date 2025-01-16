'Calm Down, Calm Down': Station 19 Vet Danielle Savre Talks Her First Day On NBC's Found And Her New Mystery Character
Danielle Savre joins Found as her first post-Station 19 TV job to play a mysterious newcomer.
NBC's Found is finally returning in the 2025 TV schedule, nearly two months after the Season 2 fall finale ended on an emotional blow for Margaret and Gabi going after Sir again. (You can find the last episode of 2024 streaming with a Peacock subscription now.) Fans will have to tune in to the winter premiere on January 16 to see what's next for those characters, and that's not all: Danielle Savre will debut as her first new character since the end of Station 19, and she spoke with CinemaBlend about playing Heather and needing to "calm down" as a fan of the show.
Danielle Savre's casting in Found Season 2 was announced well before Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar's show returned in the 2024 TV schedule, so it has been a long wait for fans to finally see her as Heather Tollin, a mysterious attorney who will make an intimate connection with Brett Dalton's Trent (seen in the clip above). When I chatted with the actress ahead of her Found arrival, she shared what about the NBC hit appealed to her as her first post-Station 19 project:
Savre definitely isn't returning to television to play Maya 2.0 after her Station 19 days, and fans can count on "witty banter" from her new character. A bit of that is already on display in the morning after clip with Heather and Trent in bed together, and it's a safe bet that more is on the way. She went on to explain that her audition scene hadn't been cut from a script, but was never meant to be included at all:
A scene specifically written for an audition is certainly a way to keep plot spoilers from leaking! It was enough to hook Danielle Savre, and there are clearly plenty of layers to her new character. Coming into a series when it's halfway through a second season can be tricky, though, so she took a direct approach in preparing to come on board:
Danielle Savre became a fan over the course of binge-watching the episodes that were available at the time, which made her first day on set with Brett Dalton somewhat trickier, since she hadn't met the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. antagonist until the day they filmed a scene together. Laughing, she continued:
The actress is set to recur as Heather throughout the back half of Season 2, so fans will get to see her in the mix with the M&A crisis management team as well as involved with Trent. All in all, it seems that there's a healthy amount mystery to enjoy with Heather, and the wait is nearly over. Called "Missing While Targeted," Savre's first Found episode will feature M&A on the case of a recovering addict going missing, while Sir learns something shocking about one of the team's allies. And would it really be Found if there weren't complications on the way to mix things up for Gabi and Co.?
Tune in to NBC on Thursday, January 16 at 10 p.m. ET for the winter premiere of Found Season 2, following a dramatic episode of Law & Order: SVU for Peter Scanavino's Carisi at 9 p.m. ET and Law & Order at 8 p.m. ET. All three shows are also available streaming on Peacock now.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
