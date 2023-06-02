After The Blacklist's Big Move, Director Breaks Down Red And Dembe's 'Beautiful Moment' And That Ending Twist: 'It Was Hard To Watch'
The Blacklist director Saray Guidetti broke down the latest episode, including a beautiful moment and a big twist!
Spoilers ahead for Episodes 15 and 16 of The Blacklist Season 10 on NBC.
The Blacklist has officially made its big move from Sunday nights to Thursday nights, where the hit drama will continue airing new episodes until the super-sized series finale. Fans were in for a treat in the first Thursday broadcast, as NBC delivered not one but two episodes. The first – called “The Hat Trick” – involved Red getting sneaky while searching for answers, while the second – called “Blair Foster No. 39” – delivered a surprisingly sweet scene with Red and Dembe ahead of a big twist at the end. “Blair Foster No. 39” director Saray Guidetti spoke with CinemaBlend to break down what happened!
Red And Dembe's "Beautiful Moment" Together
Between politicians looking for transparency and a complicated case (with a little blackmail before the end), the task force was in a sticky situation. It did, however, result in a sweet scene between Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq). Even though Dembe visited Red for work reasons, they chatted as old friends who had gone through a lot together before one of them became an FBI agent and the other stayed in a life of crime.
Saray Guidetti, who came to The Blacklist as part of NBCUniversal’s Female Forward program that gives directors the opportunity to helm a TV episode after shadowing in the same season, shared with CinemaBlend that she watched every episode of the show to prepare before stepping behind the camera for “Blair Foster No. 39.” She opened up about her approach to Red and Dembe’s scene with Spader and Tawfiq:
Red also took a little time to bond with Manny Soto (played by David Zayas after a dangerous turn on CBS’ FBI) in Cuba, but there are few characters on The Blacklist with nearly as much history as Red and Dembe. Saray Guidetti elaborated on why she wanted to emphasize the personal moments between these complicated characters, saying:
The earlier seasons before the time jump that honored Liz Keen and turned Dembe into an FBI agent actually involved a lot of Red and Dembe together. Given that the director took the time to watch every episode and read every script available to her, I asked if getting to showcase Red and Dembe’s bond was particularly fun for her:
Whether or not The Blacklist has more beautiful moments of Red and Dembe together before the end remains to be seen, but Dembe has clearly been concerned about his old friend and how he’s been giving away so many of his valuable possessions. Of course, both of them and the task force might have bigger problems to worry about in light of Blair Foster (Francie Swift) and Congressman Hudson (Toby Leonard Moore).
Blair Foster Causing Problems That Were "Hard To Watch"
Cooper (Harry Lennix) was facing a kind of jeopardy that didn’t involve bullets flying or terrorist threats, but the task force possibly being exposed and shut down. Congressman Hudson recruited the help of Senator Dorf (Wayne Duvall) in trying to shine light on what the task force usually gets to do in the shadows, and Senator Panabaker (Deirdre Lovejoy) couldn’t stop the situation from going before a judge.
Ultimately, it was thanks to the judge’s ruling and Blair Foster having dirt on Dorf that the task force was protected, but the story isn’t over. Blair called Hudson at the end of the hour, and the final credits rolled without a reveal of whether the congressman would work with her. Saray Guidetti opened up about the cliffhanger with Blair Foster:
The director established that she didn’t know what would happen next when she directed the episode (including the final scene), but fans of Scandal can surely understand why Guidetti’s mind jumped to Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope! Guidetti went on to share that Francie Swift as Blair had a “similar quality that James Spader has,” in that she could “talk forever and you want to listen and you’re engaged and you want to know what she’s thinking.”
Saray Guidetti also shared why she loved how the case of the week led to the introduction of this new character:
Would anybody have ever caught Blair Foster if Red hadn’t given Cooper something for the task force to investigate? Red’s motivations are often pretty murky, but going after Blair did ultimately result in the task force getting a reprieve when she gave up her dirt on the senator in time to stop his press conference from naming names. She doesn’t seem to have anything on Hudson, but will that change? Saray Guidetti shared her thoughts, based on what happened in her episode:
Will Hudson have to make a decision between what he truly believes and the means to an end of taking down the task force, with Blair willing to go on the offensive for what she described as a "mutually beneficial relationship" together? Only time will tell on that front, but even Red had to admit in the first episode on June 1 that Hudson was a good man. The director explained that Hudson getting the news about Dorf was “hard to watch,” saying:
I think it’s safe to say that Saray Guidetti isn’t alone in wanting to see what happens next as soon as possible, after what went down in “Blair Foster No. 39” and how it ended! Fans with a Peacock Premium subscription will be able to rewatch as soon as it arrives on the streaming service.
Episodes will continue airing in The Blacklist’s new time slot of Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC up until the two-hour series finale on July 13. For some more viewing options before and after the end of the series, be sure to check out our 2023 TV premiere schedule!
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
