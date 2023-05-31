As The Blacklist Moves To A Different Night, Red Gets Sneaky Searching For Answers In New Episode Clip

The Blacklist is approaching the end of its tenth and final season, and the drama moves to a new night with two brand new episodes on Thursday, June 1. The stakes are already high for Red and the task force, and an exclusive clip for the next episode (seen above) reveals Red getting sneaky while questioning what the congressman is up to… and who he has his eye on. Take a look!

The first of two episodes on June 1 (which will be available streaming via Peacock subscription ) is called “The Hat Trick” and will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. In hockey, a hat trick is generally a series of three successes in the span of one game; while it seems safe to say that Red won’t be picking up a hockey stick and puck after seemingly breaking into Congressman Hudson’s home, the episode title could point toward an ambitious plan.

In fact, according to NBC’s description for “The Hat Trick,” Red will provide the task force with three criminal cases that – in true Reddington style – will be more complicated than they seem at first. Whether or not Red breaking and entering leads to him presenting any of these cases remains to be seen, but it at least is a sign that Congressman Hudson needs better security than what Red could beat by going on his tiptoes and pulling out a low-tech tool!

In all seriousness, NBC’s night of double Blacklist action looks like must-see TV, not least because the change from Sunday nights to Thursday nights will lead up to a bigger-than-expected series finale that runs for two hours. “The Hat Trick” will lead into a second episode on June 1, although this does not seem to be an official two-parter.

While the second half of Season 10 means that the show will soon come to an end, The Blacklist has had a lot to celebrate in 2023, including hitting the 200-episode milestone . The show will also inherit the former slot that Law & Order held prior to hitting its own milestone with the Season 22 finale in mid-May. The James Spader-led drama was previously paired with Magnum P.I. on Sundays before that show’s midseason finale in April .

The series finale of The Blacklist will air on July 13, so there’s still plenty of time left for the plot to thicken even further for Red and Co. before the end. Whether or not the show will pay off on some unanswered questions from the first nine seasons (which are available streaming with a Netflix subscription ) is unclear at this point, but the show already delivered a big blast to the past by adding the daughter of Season 1’s Meera Malik to the task force.