The Bear Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

Since its debut in June 2022, The Bear has not only become one of the best shows on Hulu, but the FX-produced restaurant drama is arguably one of the best shows on TV right now. The gritty dramedy series that is at times incredibly funny while at others intensely somber is made all the better because of its stellar cast.

So, if you’re late to the game and just now hearing about the show, or you've already seen how things end in the Season 1 finale, there’s a good chance you want to know where you’ve seen the actors behind Carmy, Richie, Sydney, and the rest of the faces at that Chicago-based Italian beef shop. I can’t make a delicious sandwich magically appear, but I can serve up where you’ve seen The Bear Season 1 cast before...

(Image credit: Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto)

Leading The Bear Season 1 cast and the Chicago Italian beef shop on the incredibly fun-to-watch series is Jeremy Allen White’s Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto.

Before becoming the thirst trap of Summer 2022 (sorry Joseph Quinn), White made a name for himself on the long-running Showtime series Shameless, where he portrayed Philip “Lip” Gallagher for maybe a little longer than he would have liked. The talented actor has also had memorable roles on shows like Homecoming and in movies like The Rental in recent years.



(Image credit: Hulu)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Richard “Richie” Jerimovich quickly became a character you both loved and hated for a whole variety of reasons throughout The Bear Season 1, but the actor has done more than master the Chicago accent.

Prior to landing that unforgettable character on The Bear, Moss-Bachrach cut his teeth by doing things like hitting a “Dick Wolf Hat Trick” by appearing on Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Law and Order: Trial by Jury, and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. But, that isn’t all, as he has had major roles on The Punisher, NOS4A2, The Dropout, and John Adams, proving he can handle just about any type of character effortlessly.



(Image credit: Hulu)

Ayo Edebiri (Sydney Adamu)

One of the best things about The Bear has to be Ayo Edebiri and her portrayal of sous chef Sydney Adamu, who brings a breath of fresh air to the chaotic kitchen.

If you like her performance and the way it elevates The Bear Season 1 cast, then you should check out some of her other roles on shows like Big Mouth (she replaced Jenny Slate as Missy Foreman-Greenwald), The Premise, and Dickinson. She also has movies like As of Yet, How It Ends, and Cicada that are worth a watch.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Lionel Boyce (Marcus)

Lionel Boyce brought a much-need sense of calm to the otherwise turbulent kitchen on The Bear, on which he portrayed bread-maker and later dessert expert, Marcus.

Like Jasper Dolphin, who was one of the standouts of the Jackass Forever cast earlier in 2022, Boyce came up as a member of the rap collective Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All, appearing on multiple albums and mixtapes produced by the group as well as shows they created like Loiter Squad and The Jellies over the years. Boyce has also appeared on shows like Hap and Leonard and Hey You, It’s Me, as well.



(Image credit: Hulu)

Liza Colón-Zayas (Tina)

Liza Colón-Zayas provided one of the most complex characters in The Bear Season 1 with her incredible portrayal of Tina.

Prior to landing the role of the queen of the kitchen on The Bear, Colón-Zayas made a name for herself as a tour de force on the stage, in movies, and on TV. Over the years, she has starred in plays like Sistah Supreme (which she also wrote) and We’d All Be Kings, movies like United 93, All Is Bright, and Purge Election Year, and a list of shows that includes everything from Law and Order to Rescue Me and Dexter to Blue Bloods.



(Image credit: Hulu)

Abby Elliott (Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto)

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Abby Elliott gave a tremendous performance on The Bear as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, the sister of series lead, Carmy.

Elliott, who left SNL in August 2012 after four seasons on the sketch comedy show, has appeared on quite a few shows over the years, including How I Met Your Mother, King of the Hill, Odd Mom Out, and Indebted. She most recently showed up as a member of the Cheaper by the Dozen cast in the Disney+ remake of classic family comedy.



(Image credit: Hulu)

Edwin Lee Gibson (Ebraheim)

Probably the most prolific member (103 stage productions per BroadwayWorld.com) of The Bear Season 1 cast, Edwin Lee Gibson portrayed longtime restaurant staple, Ebraheim, on the intense dramedy.

In addition to his scores of stage performances, Gibson has popped up on some pretty well-known shows throughout his career, including Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Shameless, and Fargo. He is also another member of the cast to have a “Dick Wolf Hat Trick,” having appeared on Chicago P.D., Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law and Order.



(Image credit: Hulu)

Matty Matheson (Neil Fak)

Matty Matheson plays the shop’s handy man, Neil Fak, on The Bear, but in real life he’s one of the most exciting and unique chefs today.

The tattooed Canadian chef has written several cookbooks, hosts multiple cooking shows, and often makes appearances on videos produced by the likes of Architectural Digest, Bon Appetit, and GQ, to name only a few. His Just a Dash cooking series is also a must for fans of The Bear. But, don’t let his funny nature fool you, Matheson’s dishes take a ton of work to pull off.



(Image credit: Hulu)

Oliver Platt (Cicero)

Oliver Platt appears in a couple of episodes of The Bear as Cicero, a.k.a. Uncle Jimmy, Carmy’s uncle and the owner of his late brother’s massive debt.

Platt has been a major fixture of film and TV for decades now, having appeared on everything from underrated HBO comedies like Bored to Death to Beethoven and disaster films like 2012 to NBC's Chicago Med. Pretty much, if you flip through enough channels on any given day, you’re going to find one of his movies.



(Image credit: Hulu)

Chris Witaske (Pete)

And then there is Chris Witaske, who portrays Carmy’s suburban Chicago brother-in-law, Pete, on The Bear.

Outside of his work on The Bear, Witaske is probably most recognized from his portrayal of Chris Czajkowski on the Netflix romantic comedy series Love or from his various one-off appearances on shows like New Girl, Arrested Development, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

There are also quite a few other actors who appear briefly throughout the The Bear Season 1 including Jon Bernthal as Michael ‘Mikey’ Berzatto in a touching flashback, Joel McHale as the abusive executive chef not remembered fondly by Carmy, and Molly Ringwald who is seen moderating an Al-Anon meeting. And, with The Bear Season 2 becoming a reality, I’m sure the list will continue to grow.