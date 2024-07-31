Ahead Of Criminal Minds: Evolution's High-Stakes Season 2 Finale, Paget Brewster Hypes What She Thinks Will Make Fans 'Very Happy'
The stakes are sky-high for this one.
Let it not be said that Criminal Minds can't do a cliffhanger on Paramount+, because the penultimate episode of Evolution Season 2 ended on some big questions and reasons for concern for Prentiss in particular. Fortunately, the wait for the Season 2 finale will end on August 1 for Paramount+ subscribers, and Paget Brewster spoke with CinemaBlend about what to expect that she thinks will make fans happy by the end in the 2024 TV schedule.
The penultimate episode of the second season ended with the BAU seemingly on the verge of a big win, with the bad guys in their crosshairs and a young girl in need of saving within reach. That went sideways in the final moments, however, with at least Prentiss and Rossi inside of the training center when Jade detonated what looked like an awful lot of explosives.
Paget Brewster of course didn't drop a mountain of spoilers to ruin the twists and turns that are sure to come in the finale, but when I spoke with the actress ahead of the episode, she hyped what to count on:
While Brewster mentioning "questions" suggests that we definitely shouldn't rule out an end-of-season cliffhanger, some answers sound pretty great! Plus, Criminal Minds: Evolution was renewed for Season 3 quickly after Season 2 premiered, so fans don't even have to panic that any leftover questions will never be answered.
Season 2 has been a rough ride for the BAU, and not just because they had to have Voit in their midst for a while. Prentiss was all but spiraling until her job was in jeopardy and she got a much-needed (albeit stoned) pep talk from JJ, while JJ herself was reeling from learning about BAUgate.
All in all, some happiness sounds pretty great! Paget Brewster elaborated on what will make fans happy as well as what she's proud of when looking back at Evolution Season 2:
Luckily, fans don't have too much longer to wait to find out if the finale will indeed make them happy. The finale of Season 2 – which is Season 17 of the larger Criminal Minds universe – will go live on Paramount+ on Thursday, August 1.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You can also find all fifteen of Criminal Minds' CBS seasons on the streamer, as well as both seasons so far of Evolution. I for one am relieved that Paramount+ wasted no time in renewing the series, so whether or not it has a future beyond the second season is one less thing to worry about.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).