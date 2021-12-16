Andrew Garfield 'Tick, Tick...BOOM!' Interview
Andrew Garfield, star of Netflix's 'Tick, Tick… BOOM!,' discusses portraying famed 'RENT' writer Jonathan Larson and much, much more.
Andrew Garfield, star of Netflix's Tick, Tick… BOOM!, sits down with CinemaBlend’s managing director Sean O’Connell to discuss portraying famed RENT writer Jonathan Larson, aging as a Hollywood actor, working with first-time film director Lin-Manuel Miranda and much, much more.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro. (Interview from an airport)
- 00:26 - Andrew Garfield on the terrors of turning 30 and aging in Hollywood
- 02:00 - The mentors and positive reinforcement Andrew Garfield had throughout his career
- 03:19 - Working with director Lin Manuel Miranda, who once performed as Jon in Tick, Tick… Boom!
- 04:00 - Andrew Garfield on acting without words while others sing
