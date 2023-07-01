Annie Murphy Weighs In On A Schitt’s Creek Animated Special After Dreamworks Role

Adorably enough, Schitt’s Creek stars Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara both have animated movies in theaters at the same time right now. Annie Murphy plays a (potentially) evil mermaid in the Dreamworks movie Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, and O’Hara plays another water-based role as Brook in Pixar’s Elemental . When CinemaBlend caught up with Murphy, we had a pitch to bring to her in light of the fun coincidence.

What if Schitt’s Creek came back via animation special someday? Plenty of popular TV shows have done it in the past, including Community, Ted Lasso and Supernatural. When I dropped the idea here’s what Murphy had to say:

Of course. Any opportunity to work with Catherine [O’Hara] again, I would just, I would just love that so, so, so much. Yeah. I'll have to, we'll have to start like a petition or something. Help me.

Start the petition, Schitt’s Creek fans! How fun would that be to see the Rose family back in animation form. Sure, the events of the finale was absolutely everything we hoped for between David and Patrick’s wedding and Annie pursuing her dream as a publicist in New York City, but we have to say, we’re curious about where the Roses are years later.

Ahead of Murphy and O’Hara having animated films among the 2023 new movie releases , I also asked the actress if she had conversed with her Schitt’s Creek co-star at all about them both going down similar avenues as of late. In her words:

I haven't chatted with her in a little bit, but hopefully I'll invite myself up to her cottage this summer… we’d love to talk about it, animation wise.

It sounds like a great excuse for Annie Murphy to go see her TV mom at her cottage, wherever that is! Of course, Schitt’s Creek is still Murphy’s most beloved role, but the actress has been really killing it with a ton of different projects as of late. Murphy starred alongside Salma Hayek in Black Mirror Season 6’s premiere in an episode that explored a future where streaming services could exploit one’s life for TV show content thanks to the fine print in the “terms & conditions.”