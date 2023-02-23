'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Interview With MCU Director Peyton Reed
Watch director Peyton Reed go in-depth on 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
Director Peyton Reed ("Ant-Man," "Ant-Man and the Wasp," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania") goes to AMC Theaters with us to reflect on his trilogy of "Ant-Man" movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We chat about what makes Paul Rudd the perfect Ant-Man, the nuances that make the Scott and Cassie Lang relationship so enjoyable, and much more. Plus, Reed teases what's to come for Kang the Conqueror in Marvel's Phase 5.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:10 - Peyton Reed's Go-To Movie Theater Snack
00:28 Peyton Reed reflects on closing Phase 2 of the MCU with 'Ant-Man' and kicking off Phase 5 with 'Quantumania'-
01:38 - Why Paul Rudd is the "perfect" actor to play Scott Lang/Ant-Man
02:00 - Kang the Conqueror and why he's in the Quantum Realm
03:28 - He Who Remains vs. Kang the Conqueror
04:16 - Time has always been a theme of the 'Ant-Man' movies, specifically relating to Scott Lang and Cassie Lang
05:27 - What makes the Scott Lang and Cassie Lang father/daughter dynamic "fun"
06:30 - What Made Kathryn Newton The Perfect Casting For Cassie Lang
07:10 - Reflecting on the epic bathtub shrinking scene from 'Ant-Man' (2015)
08:20 - Bringing the Quantum Realm to life
10:04 - Bringing MODOK to the MCU
Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV. Proud member of House Tyrell and Gryffindor. Roy Kent energy.
