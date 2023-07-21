Ashley Iaconetti Reveals Her And Jared Haibon’s Status For Bachelor In Paradise Season 9

Ashley Iaconetti is back on television in 2023, though perhaps not in the way some might've guessed. The Bachelor alum took part in Fox's Stars On Mars alongside many other celebrities, but unfortunately, she only lasted a couple of episodes. Now, with her commitment to that over and another season of Bachelor In Paradise (which is how she met her husband) on the horizon, CinemaBlend wanted to know if Iaconetti and her partner Jared Haibon were planning a grand return in Season 9.

Before any readers start groaning, it should be noted that Ashley Iaconetti was entirely aware of the criticism she and her husband received when they returned for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. With that in mind, I asked her about returning to Paradise, and she had the following to say about her and Jared Haibon's status for the upcoming season of the ABC series:

We are NOT going to Paradise this year. I think people had enough of us last year. I truly hope to be involved again in some way, because even a date we just love to show up for. That’s just like the time of our lives. We just appreciate and love it every single time. We are always open to other reality opportunities. Who knows what will come next or if anything else will come next, but just really grateful for what we've had so far.

Iaconetti and Haibon are aware that some fans didn't appreciate their residency on Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise, and they would have rather seen more of the newer couples instead. They also caught some heat for some of their sillier moments, which included some farts that were caught on camera and made the episode. Ashley I. took the hint, and while they are ready to come back to The Bachelor franchise whenever they're called upon, we will not be seeing them in paradise in the near future.

Those who watched Stars On Mars might've seen Ashley Iaconetti face a bit of adversity when retired NBA star Paul Pierce summarized her journey on The Bachelor in a rude way. The reality star later told CinemaBlend that the comments didn't phase her, especially coming from someone who wasn't a fan of the show.

Assuming she took the opinions of Bachelor In Paradise fans as well as she did Pierce's comments, one can imagine she's not losing a lot of sleep about not being involved in the upcoming season. If you're willing to break wind on a show you know will be watched by millions, I assume there's not a lot that can embarrass you or hurt your feelings.

Bachelor In Paradise is set to return on the 2023 TV schedule for Season 9, and it's speculated the premiere date will be sometime in September. Obviously, no official release date means we're still waiting on the cast list as well, so no news on that front either. We're still in the middle of The Bachelorette despite a belief the ending was spoiled, so we'll have to wait a bit longer for the dating show's beloved and chaotic spinoff.

The Bachelorette returns to its normal time on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on July 24. Those looking to watch Ashley Iaconetti's brief run on Stars On Mars can do so with a Hulu subscription, and if you're a fan, I think it's worth a watch to see her in a completely different setting.