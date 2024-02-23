Bhad Bhabie’s Costar Esther Povitsky Speaks Out On The Rapper’s Feature Film Debut: ‘Bhad Bhabie Can Act’

Fame really is a fascinating thing, and in America, it is often achieved by chance. The most obvious example is Kim Kardashian, who turned the notoriety of an infamous tape into an empire worth billions of dollars. Then there’s someone like Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, who went viral for her unintentional catchphrase, “Cash me outside, how ‘bout that?” which was first uttered on an episode of Dr. Phil about troubled teens in 2016. Bhad Bhabie is now a multimillionaire, rapper, and as of today, a movie star. That’s right, Bhad Bhabie is an actor, and according to her costar Esther Povitsky, she’s a damn good one.

I recently spoke to Esther Povitsky about her new film Drugstore June. The cast is an embarrassment of comedic talent, boasting some of the biggest names in stand-up, but one performance that stuck out to Esther was that of one Danielle Bregoli, as she explained:

She was a great actress. She was so that role, like, I know people are going to be like haters and upset with me for saying that, but I'm sorry guys like, Bhad Bhabie can act. I mean, it might only be very specific roles, but that's how I am, too. So there's nothing wrong with that. She was great.

For the record, Povitsky is correct. Bhad Bhabie was great in her role as a marijuana dispensary budtender, whose overall vibe is right in line with the notorious troublemaker. As Esther said, her acting chops may be specific to those types of roles, but there’s nothing wrong with that.

To be clear, Bhad Bhabie’s wealth did not come from her music or her acting. Following her overnight fame, once she turned 18 she took to OnlyFans, breaking subscriber records in just 6 hours and making enough money to retire. She even shared the receipts to prove it to the haters, and bought a fancy new house to really twist the knife. Like I said, fame is a fascinating thing.

To get props coming from Esther Povitsky is high praise. While Drugstore June is her first starring role in a feature film, any fan of comedy would certainly recognize her. She’s appeared in New Girl, Parks and Recreation, Workaholics, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and that’s just hardly scratching the surface. First and foremost, she’s a stand-up, and in our opinion has one of the best specials to be streaming on Paramount+. Her titular character of June in Drugstore June is the culmination of years of work, as she was also a writer on the film, and if you’re a fan you’ll see the manifestation of a character, loosely based on herself, that she’s slowly created over the past decade.