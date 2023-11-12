Cash Her Bank Statements: Bhad Bhabie Shares Her Income Receipts, And They Are Staggering

Danielle Bregoli is one of the strongest cases of a person who turned one viral moment into a career that I can think of. The star, who goes by her rap name Bhad Bhabie, was an overnight sensation when she joined the subscription platform OnlyFans at the age of 18. Now 20, she recently shared her specific receipts from her first few months on the streaming service, and the numbers are staggering.

Bregoli joined OF in April of 2021, just a few days after her 18th birthday on March 26th. Her first month, she made over $18 million dollars. Of course, over time those numbers died down quite a bit, but even later that year in November 2021, she was still netting in the high six figures. The numbers she shared?

April 2021: $18,148,436.44

May 2021: $6,878,249.13

June 2021: $4,664,181.11

July 2021: $3,104,154.68

August 2021: $2,390,361.35

September 2021: $1,575,349.00

October 2021: $1,079,536.71

November 2021: $833,234.89

The tally for the first eight months she was on the service netted her close to $38.7 million dollars. In an interview a few months ago, Bhad Bhabie confirmed she’d made over $50 million on OnlyFans . So while the majority of that was made during her first year on the service, she is one of the highest earners on the service, with more recent reports putting her closer to $59 million dollars in earnings. If true, she surpassed even the likes of Cardi B early on, though both Cardi B and Tyga continue to be high earners in 2023.

Bhad Bhabie currently charges $23.99 for monthly access to her OnlyFans account, but a 2023 report published in October indicated she only made $1.2 million this year, which puts her in the top earners on the platform still. However, Cardi B reportedly brought in $9.43 million in 2023 so far, and other high earners like Tyga ($7.69) and Mia Khalifa ($6.42 million) reportedly surpassed her as well.

Her trajectory seems similar to some other stars who have made a name on OnlyFans. Bella Thorne famously made $1 million dollars on her first day on the platform and $2 million in her first week, leading the company to change some of its guidelines for how much OF content creators can charge. Those earnings fell off over time, but have still been considerable.

Still, a million plus dollars a year is nothing to sniff at, particularly when Bhad Bhabie herself has admitted her OnlyFans goal was $3 million before the money just kept raking in. (She referred to herself as “broke as fuck” before joining the platform.)