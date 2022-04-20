Cash Me Outside Legend Bhad Bhabie Just Bought A New House, And It Was Not Cheap
OnlyFans and more have been lucrative for former Dr. Phil guest Bhad Bhabie.
Viral sensation, rapper and OnlyFans star Bhad Bhabie may have risen to prominence during a 2016 episode of Dr. Phil, but in the time since she’s been making plenty of career movies. She’s appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has made headline-making money on OnlyFans. Now she’s using that hard-earned money to buy a second Florida mansion. You won’t “cash” her outside, because she just dropped $6.1 million on some new digs.
Bhad Bhabie, otherwise known as Danielle Bregoli, is moving on up in the world. The rapper just paid all cash for a brand new Florida mansion, according to reports. When I say mansion, I mean a 9,200 square foot home located on an acre of property. The new digs are located in Boca Raton Florida, and they mark a significant upgrade for the “cash me ousside” star, who previously broke records for money made when she turned 18 and joined OnlyFans, beating out a record Bella Thorne had previously held.
The new house closed on March 3 and Bhad Bhabie reportedly paid $6.1 million to call the it home, according to the NY Post. This month she shared a post outside the house, also showing off a car. The home reportedly has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with all kinds of additional amenities, including wine storage, a chef’s kitchen and a jacuzzi, amidst other bonuses.
Danielle Bregoli previously opened up about the money and notoriety she’s accrued, saying that she’s made enough money off of OnlyFans and her other ventures that Bhad Bhabie said she “could retire now,” that is, if she were ready to take a step back from the limelight. She said:
Her spending habits would seemingly confirm she’s doing well for herself, as she’s traded up from her last home, a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house in the same neighborhood that is currently on the market for $3.67 million. The money she’s raking in has come from a former deal with Atlantic Records, money made via the subscription service OnlyFans and other outside partnerships with online retailers.
She’s not the only person to make investments with wealth made on subscription platforms, as American Pickers star Danielle Colby’s daughter revealed she’s using OnlyFans money to save for a college degree. OnlyFans has also been a source of income for celebrities as varied as Tyga, Tyler Posey and former WWE superstar Toni Storm, who announced she was joining OnlyFans last month.
