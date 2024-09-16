Big Brother's Quinn Martin Recalls Coming Up With His Hilarious Survivor Immunity Idol Joke Way Before His Eviction

Quinn Martin had about the worst luck of any Houseguest in Big Brother 26, which makes his great sense of humor all the more impressive. That mirth was on full display even during his eviction night, when he got the crowd laughing with the revelation of a "Hidden Immunity Idol" that he forgot to play ahead of eviction to keep himself safe. Following his bold move referencing Survivor on the BB stage, I learned from Quinn that he'd intended to use that joke much sooner.

As fans start preparing for the changes ahead of Survivor Season 47, CinemaBlend had to ask Quinn how long he was sitting on that immunity idol joke before bringing it out for the viewers watching and streaming Big Brother. As we suspected, he came up with the idea before he was evicted and shared the details about it during a recorded Q&A ahead of officially entering the jury house:

I've been sitting on that Hidden Immunity Idol joke since the first time I was on the block by America's hand. I had it in my pocket! I was going to make the joke but I think I just got flustered at the idea of declaring my love for Ice Spice that I just forgot. I was disappointed that I didn't use it during my speech, but I had a job to do. . . . But yeah, I've been sitting on that bit for a hot minute now.

As he mentioned above, Quinn was put on the block after America's Veto was activated, and he had the prop gag in his pocket, ready to whip out in the middle of his plea to the rest of the Houseguests. Of course, he ended up shooting his shot with Ice Spice instead. His shout-out doesn't seem to have reached the celebrity, which possibly makes sense, as I've never seen any evidence that she watches the show. Still worth a shot.

As for how the prop came together, Quinn got creative while waiting with the other Houseguests for that big eviction the Thursday he left. The first member of the Season 26 jury house revealed that he was able to create the idol thanks to a gift given to him by a friend:

Inside the house I realized I had an extra friendship bracelet from my good friend Maya, and I had extra rings. So I was like, let me just cook something up! And I'd argue my fake hidden immunity idol is better than some of the ones we see on [Survivor].

I've seen a lot of fake immunity idols on Survivor, and I have to admit Quinn did a pretty good job crafting his own. Unfortunately, those just aren't a thing in Big Brother world, though it did make for a great television moment that will continue to support the argument that Season 26 is among the best seasons of the game.

It's looking like that trend will continue after Quinn's eviction, as Leah Peter's big Head of Household win could lead to an unexpected person being sent to the jury house next. We didn't get all the details of why in Sunday's episode, but for those who want to know what will happen when the Week 9 veto competition episode airs on Wednesday, CinemaBlend has you covered. Hopefully, we'll also get Quinn's reaction to their arrival.

Big Brother returns with a new episode on CBS on Wednesday at a special time starting at 10:00 p.m. ET and then will return on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Be sure to check in with CinemaBlend as we get closer to eviction for updates on where the votes are leaning and who will be the next member of the jury.