Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 9 Veto, And The Mystery Surrounding How It Can Be Used

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother 26 live feeds as of Sunday, September 15th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk!

I'm sure the Houseguests would've loved Big Brother 26 to feature a normal week for a change, but it just wasn't in the cards. The live feeds returned after a long break to find the contestants stranded in the backyard to kick off Leah Peters' Week 9 HOH. J.A.N.K.I.E. took over for Ainsley, and it looks like their week ruling the game will only get more chaotic after the results of the veto competition.

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother's live feeds and watching Houseguests dance and survivor off pizza and ice cream for the next week. As such, we know who won the veto competition, but before we get to that, readers should know that Leah has nominated Rubina Bernabe and Kimo Apaka for eviction. But who knows how that will shake out after this strange veto competition?

(Image credit: CBS)

Angela Won The Week 9 Veto

Once again, I am reminded why I was a hater but am forced to love Angela Murray. After inexplicably trying to sabotage her protectors for weeks and nearly getting herself evicted, she now can guarantee she won't be nominated this week at the last minute.

In fairness, she was in little danger this week, thanks to Leah's HOH win. But given how Angela has played the game so far, she needs any insurance she can get.

(Image credit: CBS)

Leah Won The "Jankie Veto"

The situation behind the aforementioned chaos with the veto basically revolves around two vetos having been handed out. While Angela won the proper veto, which we all know plenty about, Leah won the "J.A.N.K.I.E." veto.

We're not entirely sure how this veto works, though one thing that does seem evident from the live feeds is that Leah cannot use this veto unless Angela decides to use her veto. There might be more to it than that, but we might just have to wait until after the veto ceremony or even Wednesday's episode to fully understand how it works.

(Image credit: CBS)

How Two Veto Powers Could Make This Week Very Messy

Should Angela decide to use the veto to remove either Kimo or Rubina from the block, Leah will need to make a decision. She already committed to targeting the trio of Rubina, Kimo, and T'Kor Clottey, and could stay the course and decide to nominate T'Kor and make the house choose who to evict. Leah has expressed, however, she wants to protect T'Kor, so I'm not sure she'd make that move.

As I mentioned earlier, we don't really know how the J.A.N.K.I.E. veto works. However, if it works as normal once Angela uses it, Leah could completely flip the script and target the other house trio alliance. Admittedly, it'd be terrible for Leah to make that many enemies in a week, as she'd almost surely see the block unless Angela won HOH. That said, perhaps she could broker a deal with the trio of Kimo/Rubina/T'Kor and call a truce in the name of flipping on the other side of the house.

If you want to win Big Brother, it's all about putting emotions aside down the stretch. Cody Calafiore threw his alliance with Nicole Franzel out the window on finale night and, despite her unfollowing him, he walked away the winner of Big Brother Season 22. If the trio can put personal feelings aside and work with Leah, they could turn things around on Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie Baham, and Makensy Manbeck and resurrect their hopes of winning the game.

Honestly, there are no bad nomination options this week, so Leah could even put Chelsie on the block following Angela's veto and just let the chips fall where they may. Everyone has a chance of winning at this stage, so it's hard to say anyone made a bad move putting another person on the block. I'm eager to see what happens and how this second veto could further shake up the season.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Wednesday's episode will air at a special time at 10:00 p.m. ET and Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see all the chaos of the Houseguests living outside this week, and continue to stick with CinemaBlend for more updates!