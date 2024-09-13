Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 9 HOH And The Wild Situation The Houseguests Have Been Found In

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 26 live feeds as of Friday, September 13th. Watch the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Chaos has reigned in Big Brother Season 26 thus far, but after Quinn Martin's predictable eviction on Chelsie Baham's Week 8 Head of Household, it felt like things were finally settling down. However, we should've known the show would get wild again, because it looks like they certainly did after the live feeds were down until about midday on Friday. However, now we know who the new HOH is as well as the wild situation the Houseguests are in.

After streaming Big Brother's live feeds in the afternoon, we now know who won the big competition and the issues JANKIE taking over for Ainsley will have on Season 26 at large. Here's a breakdown of all we learned right before a bunch of exhausted Houseguests went to rest.

(Image credit: CBS)

Leah Won The Week 9 HOH

Leah won her second competition of the season, and it couldn't have come at a better time. She lost two of her biggest allies, Quinn and Joseph Rodriguez, and she still hasn't been nominated for eviction. It seemed inevitable she'd be a popular target if anyone won, so good on her for coming in the clutch when it mattered most.

Of course, she'll still need to find a way to avoid being targeted next week. So, hopefully, she'll use this week to try and shore up some alliances.

(Image credit: CBS)

Live Feeds Returned To The Houseguests Sleeping Outside In A Carnival

Leah's win was shocking, but it was not quite as surprising as what live feed viewers witnessed when they finally saw the feeds come back online on Friday around noon.

Many of the Houseguests were lying on cots in the backyard watching Leah receive her HOH box as well as some toys to play with. What's even stranger is that they were surrounded by what looked to be a carnival, and they seemingly couldn't go back inside.

The signage indicated that this was the work of Ainsley's replacement, the junior artificial neurokinetic intelligence entity shortened to "JANKIE." It's a slang term used to refer to something of poor or unreliable quality, which may be why the Houseguests are trapped outside in the middle of a fair.

We don't know how long they're going to be out there. However, it was noticed that they packed bags for it. So, one would assume they could be outside for quite a while.

Assuming the Houseguests are outside for a long period of time, it will make Leah's HOH difficult. Her best path to survival the following week would be to bring her and Angela into one of the two remaining trio alliances. Still, she won't be able to do that openly outside without the other Houseguests witnessing it unfold. If Leah wants to win Big Brother, she will have to operate wisely this week to avoid being on the block the very next week.

Big Brother airs on CBS Sunday, September 15th at 9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 18th at 10:00 p.m. ET, and Thursday, September 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in, and see what else is on the 2024 TV schedule as the fall television season gets underway.