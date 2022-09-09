Big Brother’s Michael Bruner On If He’d Return For Another Season, And His Thoughts On Being Called A Legend

Michael Bruner looked like he was on the way to becoming one of the most memorable Houseguests who ever won Big Brother , but unfortunately, a double eviction sent out Season 24’s record-setting player. Now, only a day removed from his wild exit, Michael shared his honest thoughts on ever playing Big Brother again and being considered a legend.

CinemaBlend had a chance to submit questions to Michael before he officially entered the jury house, and asked how he felt about potentially playing again in an all-star or legends season. Surprisingly, Michael was in good spirits following his unexpected and sudden exit on double eviction night, and despite what he went through, he’s ready to play again:

I would come back no matter the circumstances. If it is against all new players or against legends of the game. It doesn’t feel right to put myself in that [legends] category quite yet. I think I would just fangirl over everyone if I were to walk into an all-stars season. I would love the opportunity to play this game again.

Michael isn’t just interested in coming back to play Big Brother alongside legends of the game – he’s interested in playing again, period. It seems that the sudden betrayals by Monte Taylor and Matt Turner were not enough to sour him on the idea, which will undoubtedly be good news for his fans. If there does happen to be a season with returnees in Big Brother, it doesn’t sound like the production team will have to twist Michael’s arm.

In fact, they may not even have to pitch him on any specific theme or idea. Michael continued on with expressing just how ready he is to play Big Brother again, and his willingness to go through it all over again:

And, it’s not even that they would have to call and ask. They could just be like, ‘Hey, are you free on this day?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, of course, I am. For you, anything.’ I would love to come back and play no matter what the season. It would be an honor to be considered an all-star or a legend. I feel so fortunate to have played once. Playing again would be incredible.

It’s hard to say whether or not Big Brother will ever welcome players back for another all-stars season, but Michael could be top on the list to play if there is. Michael ended his run after toppling Janelle Pierzina’s 16-year veto competition win record in a single season, and he tied her overall record for most competition wins in a single season. He's without question one of the most dominant comp beasts in Big Brother history, so if there is a chance to bring him back, you’d think the show would do it.

As far as whether or not a legends season will happen, all we can do is wait and see. Julie Chen Moonves is pushing for one, and while legends like Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Reilly are willing to play, they have demands . Also, I think there’s still a healthy amount of the fandom that still has a sour taste in their mouths with how the last all-stars season turned out, and wouldn’t want to see another season where one Houseguest steamrolls the competition without much opposition. (I also still shudder thinking of that awful luxury comp ).

With that said, Michael and Season 23’s Tiffany Mitchell (who would love to play differently if given another chance) are two recent strong players who deserve another chance at winning, so maybe in a couple more years, there will be enough strong players to convince CBS to give Big Brother another all-star season.