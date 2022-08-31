Big Brother’s Janelle Pierzina And Rachel Reilly Share Their Blunt Thoughts On Returning For A Legends Season

Big Brother legends Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Reilly recently teamed up for the USA Network reality series Snake in the Grass, and as fun as that might’ve been for fans to watch, it still wasn’t the same as seeing them play BB . Fortunately, there might be an opportunity for them to both play in the same season thanks to Julie Chen Moonves’ recent pitch for a condensed “legends” season of the CBS reality series. CinemaBlend asked both women about participating, and they have some demands and blunt thoughts about the idea in general.

Janelle Pierzina is a four-time veteran of Big Brother, with two of her appearances happening in “all-star” seasons. When asked about the possibility of returning for Julie’s proposed "legends" pitch, Janelle gave a response that was a bit shady towards her Season 22 appearance:

If it were actual legends. If you’ve only made it a day or two on a previous season I don’t want to walk into a house and see you because I’m going to walk out. That’s how I feel about that, I guess.

Janelle didn't name names, but Big Brother fans can guess that she was not-so-subtly alluding to Season 21 Houseguest David Alexander in her response, who was one of a few who were announced that season with a debatable claim to being a true “all-star” of the game. David angered a number of fans when he entered the house a second time without fully understanding the rules to play the game . In a season that featured previous winners like Ian Terry and Nicole Franzel, he didn’t seem fully prepared to play.

Rachel Reilly, one of Big Brother ’s most memorable winners , gave a more optimistic response. She was unable to participate in the latest all-stars following her pregnancy (via ScreenRant ) and has long expressed a desire to return to the game and play with Janelle. With that said, she also has some demands, as well as some people she’d like to play with:

If it was winners, America’s Favorite, legends. like, let’s get me, let’s get you, Janelle, let’s get Danielle Reyes. Let’s get even Jun Song, you know? All of those.

Of course, one issue with making demands about who will or won’t be involved in Big Brother is that participants aren’t supposed to know who is and isn’t playing before entering the house. I’m assuming that would be harder to enforce in a legends season since the pool of participants would be winners and other notable players, but all the same, I don’t see the show openly admitting they’ll cast certain people.

One thing is clear when it comes to Janelle and Rachel participating in a “legends” edition of the game: they have a high bar for who qualifies. After Rachel shared her bit, Janelle jumped back in to talk about her experience on Season 22, and shaded yet another Houseguest who participated in the season:

Last All-Stars I did, there was a person that was injured her entire season that shouldn’t have been there. She was in a cast. Like, it was so stupid! [laughs]

Janelle was referring to Christmas Abbott, who broke her foot in Season 19 and placed third overall in that season. Janelle wasn’t afraid to say that Christmas didn’t deserve an invite back for Season 22, which may show just how high she’s set the bar for who is a viable candidate in this hypothetical season. I’d love to see it happen if the bar is as high as Janelle and Rachel want, but if it can’t happen, at least we can enjoy the legends of Big Brother by revisiting their seasons with a Paramount+ subscription .