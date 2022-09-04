How A Big Brother Season 24 Houseguest Just Hit A Major Milestone

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, September 4th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 has been a season unlike any modern season for a few reasons, and it’s resulted in some pretty unexpected events. Most notably, Michael Bruner has emerged as one of the most dominant players we’ve seen in some time and further solidified his stranglehold on competitions with his latest Head of Household win . More recently, Michael hit another major milestone this week, which might further solidify his claim as one of the greatest to ever play the CBS reality series.

This season is quickly becoming the season of Michael, as the Houseguest just made history in this latest week. CinemaBlend has been tracking the events of Big Brother Season 24 on the live feeds (which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription ) and can now confirm that Michael just broke a major game record and is just a breath away from another.

(Image credit: CBS)

Michael Won His Sixth Veto Competition

That's right, Michael won his sixth veto competition, which officially shatters the single-season record for veto wins. It’s a record that was shared by series alums like Danielle Reyes (formerly Donato), Janelle Pierzina, and Paul Abrahamian. But of course, now there's only one title-holder and, given how much Michael’s had to grind to do it, I’m not sure that another will join him.

(Image credit: CBS)

Michael's Win Breaks The Sixteen-Year Veto Record

The single-season record for veto wins was set by Janelle Pierzina 16 years ago during Big Brother Season 7. Janelle essentially won that by competing squarely against one section of the house and managed to stay alive until the Final Three of the game. Though she’s played in other seasons since, she’s never won the game. Pierzina could win in a Legends season, assuming she’ll want to participate. Despite this, and Pierzina's comments about modern seasons of BB versus classic seasons, Janelle had nothing but love for Michael when reacting to the news:

Michael has broken my record. This calls for a Drag Brunch on one of my favorite rooftops in Minnesota. 💃 #flipphoneevents #BB24September 4, 2022 See more

Regardless of whether he wins or loses, that should be an epic brunch. Michael should be proud of this record, especially since there’s still time for him to win even more.

(Image credit: CBS)

Michael Also Tied The Record For Most Wins In A Single Season

As if the veto record wasn’t enough, Michael also tied Janelle’s record for total competition wins in a single season. If he’s hoping to stay alive in the upcoming double eviction, he’s likely going to have to break that record as well, which has also stood for 16 years. It’s hard to bet against Michael at this stage given his success so far, but one would think that only one mistake could get him kicked out of the house at this point. Even with all of the heat he’s experienced in relation to the controversy with Kyle Capener , it’s hard to imagine him losing a vote against any other Houseguest that's still in the game. He’s in the “win out” phase of the game, which could push these records to a level unlike any we've seen.