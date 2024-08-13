‘We Have Interesting Stories To Tell, Too’: Blue Eye Samurai’s Creatives Talk Asian Representation, And What Their Emmy Nom Means For The Future
Such good points.
There are plenty of great adult animated shows out there that you should check out, but a personal favorite of mine over the last year has been Blue Eye Samurai, aka one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix. After its 2024 Emmy nomination, I had the chance to talk with the team behind the popular series – and how, while it's a great story, it's also a significant step in the right direction for Asian representation on television.
For those who don't know, Blue Eye Samurai is an adult animated series on Netflix that follows the story of Mizu, a half-white, half-Japanese warrior who travels across Japan in a quest for vengeance to kill the white men who assaulted her mother years ago. One of these encounters led to her birth.
As the series is cementing its place in popular culture, I had the chance to talk with Amber Noizumi, a co-creator of the series, and Jane Wu, the executive producer, regarding how they feel about this show becoming so popular and if they believe it's the proper step for more Asian representation in the media. Noizumi says it's "exciting" to see, especially since, as a child, she had never seen anything like it on TV:
While Netflix has plenty of adult animated shows, such as Arcane (soon heading into Season 2) or Disenchantment, I personally don't feel there's anything quite like the must-watch Blue Eye Samurai and the amazing storytelling it delivers over eight fantastic episodes with beautiful animation. Now, it's been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program.
Noizumi has a point, here, mentioning it's amazing to see other shows besides Blue Eye Samurai also help spread Asian representation. Shōgun received critical praise and earned several Emmy nominations, and last year Beef swept the Limited Series category—so much so that Beef Season 2 is in development, even if the main stars aren't set to return.
Executive producer Jane Wu commented on this, saying that a reason she joined Blue Eye Samurai was that it was the chance to create more stories with people who resembled her and to tell the world that the Asian community has "interesting stories to tell" as well:
With more already confirmed to be coming down the pipeline for Blue Eye Samurai, now is a great time to check out the series and see just how fantastic it truly is. I promise you won't be disappointed.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.