Blumhouse Vets Madeleine And Violet McGraw Shared Which Family Members They Love To Hide All Of The M3GAN 2.0 And Black Phone 2 Secrets From

As we enter the 2024 season of haunted delights, there are some upcoming 2025 movies that keep floating around in our minds. The world of Blumhouse is particularly exciting to follow up with, as both M3GAN 2.0 and The Black Phone 2 will be bringing back their respective hit franchises. With those movies comes the talents of sisters Violet and Madeleine McGraw, two young women who have made huge splashes through those very sagas.

You’d think keeping secrets about the twists and turns of their latest adventures would be difficult, but that’s the furthest thing from the truth. Proving that point all too easily, the McGraw sisters shared the family members they love to hide their spoilers from, and I think anyone with siblings is about to relate to the story that follows.

The Family Members Madeleine And Violet McGraw Like To Hide Blumhouse Spoilers From

As far as 2024 goes, the McGraws have achieved another personal milestone: executive producing and starring in a project together. During the press day for their current release, The Curse of the Necklace, Madeleine and Violet shared that they staked out this goal earlier in the year.

Sure enough, the Warner Bros. release that’s currently in theaters and streaming made it all happen, as the two sisters play a pair of children terrorized by the necklace in question. It’s nothing new for either of them, especially with their Blumhouse background.

Speaking of terrorizing, Madeleine and Violet McGraw shared with me the members of their family that they love to hide the twists and turns from at home. Here’s what the McGraw sisters told CinemaBlend:

Madeleine McGraw: I mean, yeah, that's true. But it's fun, because we don't actually tell our siblings, like our brothers. We don't tell our brothers about the scripts.

Violet McGraw: They’re shocked when they see.

Madeleine: So when they see it, they're actually surprised and we get their genuine reactions. … I feel like it’s so much more fun that way.

Violet: It is exactly. Way more fun.

The world of upcoming Blumhouse horror movies is certainly a high profile roster for anyone following the creepier side of cinema. In terms of Violet’s career, we’ll see her next battle against the production company’s murderous machine, based on what we know about M3GAN 2.0 .

Returning to the role of human girl Cady, her beastly bestie that just won’t die is going to make sure her ex-playmate is going to have her hands full. Meanwhile, The Black Phone 2’s returning cast seems to indicate that the world of author Joe Hill’s short story is going to enter some uncharted territory of its own.

The presence of Madeleine McGraw’s Gwen is especially promising, as her psychic gifts are more than likely the reason Ethan Hawke’s Grabber is coming back as well. Though we can’t know that for sure, as most of the world is just as in the dark as the McGraw brothers.

Speaking of which, I have to wonder how much they know about The Curse of the Necklace, and if any of it spans past what's shown in the movie's trailer? Shown below, this reel of potential nightmare fuel is definitely enough to intrigue anyone into learning more:

The Curse of The Necklace | Official 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

So we know that Violet and Madeleine like to have fun surprising their siblings with their projects. But in hashing all of this out, there's another question that's worth diving into as well. Which is, if The Curse of the Necklace’s stars/executive producers keep secrets from their brothers, what do they tell each other?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures/Blumhouse)

How Much Do Madeleine And Violet McGraw Know About Each Other’s Blumhouse Sequels?

Talking with Madeleine and Violet in our virtual interview, you can tell how close the young ladies are in their bonds as family members and collaborators. I could also see it as they shared stories about how they enjoyed fighting it out in the movie because, according to Madeleine, their mother “would be very upset” if they actually clashed.

The unified front that is the McGraw sisters also applies, to a certain extent, to their separate projects. At least, that seems to be the case with their Blumhouse 1, 2 punch in 2025. Addressing the question of how much they kept from each other, Violet and Madeleine McGraw engaged in the following exchange:

Madeleine McGraw: So we do kind of spoil it for each other? Actually, I think she spoils it more for me than I spoil it for her, 'cause I don't usually tell her anything about…

Violet McGraw: You do not know that much about [M3GAN 2.0.] She came to set, though. She came to set. That's not fair.

Madeleine: Yeah, I came to set. I was there when she read the script. But to be fair, it's her movie. Like I wasn't really paying attention that much when they were reading it. But also when I get my scripts, I read them all in my head. So it's not like she knows anything, but coming to set kind of spoiled a lot for me.

Violet: Exactly. And I'm gonna come to your set. Trust me.

Considering M3GAN 2.0 is being released in January 2025, with The Black Phone 2 ringing up audiences next October, this update on the production for both Blumhouse sequels is quite promising. It’s also really fun to hear The Curse of the Necklace’s pair of siblings engaging in a fun debate in teasing each other over who knows more.

With a healthy competition and performance chops that only continue to grow with each project, the McGraw sisters are moving into their bright futures with good heads on their shoulders. Which makes their future endeavors in scream-worthy entertainment all the better, as they’ll have the optimal conditions to shriek when the situation calls for it.