'Born Again Represents A New Era.' Fans Might Be Burnt Out On The MCU, But Daredevil's EP Says This Is A Whole New 'Tapestry'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, one that methodically releases new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While fans are looking to the upcoming Marvel movies, they're also hyped about the forthcoming release of Daredevil: Born Again. And while fans might be suffering from superhero fatigue, the show's EP Brad Winter Brad Winderbaum shared why the new show is actually a "new era" for MCU TV.

What we know about Daredevil: Born Again is limited, but anticipation for the series is steadily growing, especially for those who watched the original Netflix show. When speaking with CinemaBlend's own Riley Utley at the Born Again press junket (as seen in the video above), producer/Marvel exec Winderbaum spoke about how the forthcoming series will usher something new for the MCU's television content. As he put it:

Well, I think in many ways, Born Again represents a new era for Marvel Television. Television as television, it's not about the tapestry. It's about New York City and this world in this one show, and it's a world that's extremely rich. What Dario [Scardapane] has done is kind of map out New York City like kind of a medieval empire and the power struggle within it that I think can last for many seasons without having to think about, you know, Thor showing up at any point.

Honestly, I'm sold. While previous Marvel TV shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye and She-Hulk were chock full of surprising cameos and crossovers, it sounds like the minds behind Daredevil: Born Again wanted to tell a much more capsulated story about New York City. And we shouldn't expect any Avengers to pop up throughout its 9-episode season.

We'll have to see if the time and specificity of this new Marvel show pays off upon its release. Early reactions to Daredevil: Born Again have definitely been strong, even if folks are saying that the first few episodes "traumatized" them. Add in brutal violence that we haven't seen in any other MCU TV shows, and it really might be a totally new day for Marvel's Disney+ shows.

Daredevil: Born Again has been a long time coming. Because while Charlie Cox cameod in Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, this will be the first time that Matt Murdock takes center stage in the MCU since the original show on Netflix ended. Born Again faced a number of delays, but it sounds like the cast and crew are satisfied where things ultimately turned out. And while it sounds like the project will tell a contained story, it still has the potential to influence future projects in the MCU, as well as the 2025 TV premiere list.