Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt Stepped Into The 1980s For Mix Tape, And The Actress Shares Why She Took Such A Sharp Turn Away From Regency To Rock And Roll

Florence Hunt has been a part of the Bridgerton cast since the very beginning, but as she's coming of age, she's expanding the types of roles she's taking. She's ditched the regency-style dresses for rock & roll in her new series, Mix Tape, one that takes her all the way back to the 1980s – and the reason why she took the roll totally, well, rocks out.

Mix Tape, a new series that hails from Ireland and Australia and made its worldwide debut at SXSW, is Hunt's first step into television aside from Bridgerton. When I had the chance to talk to her about the new series and the sharp turn away from regency, the actress instantly stated she "had" to take the script the moment she saw it, as she saw it as a chance to "stretch" herself in a different direction:

Well, the second I got the script through, I was like – and I don't do this often – but I was like, 'I have to do this.' I was very determined from the beginning to just do my best. It is such a different genre, but l was very ready to do something. To kind of stretch myself in different ways. And I've been so fortunate to have Bridgeton by my side, for so long and continue to have that, which is amazing.

The Mix Tape star continued, praising the director of the series, as well as her co-star Rory Walton-Smith, and how it all relates to the story that she truly loved. It's what drew her to the series in the first place:

The director, Lucy [Gaffy], is the loveliest, most talented human being on earth. And I get to work with Rory [Walton-Smith], and the script, the actual content is so well-written. I think it all starts with a well-written script.

It's tough to know what role to choose next after landing on one of the best shows to binge on Netflix , but I think Hunt chose wisely. The series is based on Jane Sanderson's novel of the same name. It tells the story of two teenagers who connected over a shared love of music in the 1980s before they went their separate ways and lived completely different lives. Years later, they collided and reconnected in a way unlike what came before.

Hunt plays young Allison, which is a stark contrast to her Bridgerton character. Obviously, the time difference is the biggest thing, but while the Bridgerton family tree is large, Allison does not have much family in her new role. This gives the actress the time to shine a lot more than ever before.

I'd have a concern that one TV role might take one away from another, but it's not like Hunt won't be returning to the classic Netflix series. Bridgerton Season 4 is currently filming, but it won't be Hyacinth's season yet—we are instead focused on Benedict's love story . Most likely, Hyacinth won't be the main love story for at least a couple more seasons if they keep following the trend of each season following the story in a new Julia Quinn book . Thankfully, this has allowed the 18-year-old actress to handle both roles.

The series is currently looking for a home to stream in the United States. But if you're looking to enjoy Florence Hunt, there's always Bridgerton, which is, of course, available to stream with a Netflix subscription . Meanwhile, I'll just be patiently waiting for Mix Tape to come to the United States.