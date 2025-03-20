Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt Stepped Into The 1980s For Mix Tape, And The Actress Shares Why She Took Such A Sharp Turn Away From Regency To Rock And Roll

News
By published

Gone are the dresses and in are the shoulder-pads.

Florence Hunt has been a part of the Bridgerton cast since the very beginning, but as she's coming of age, she's expanding the types of roles she's taking. She's ditched the regency-style dresses for rock & roll in her new series, Mix Tape, one that takes her all the way back to the 1980s – and the reason why she took the roll totally, well, rocks out.

Mix Tape, a new series that hails from Ireland and Australia and made its worldwide debut at SXSW, is Hunt's first step into television aside from Bridgerton. When I had the chance to talk to her about the new series and the sharp turn away from regency, the actress instantly stated she "had" to take the script the moment she saw it, as she saw it as a chance to "stretch" herself in a different direction:

Well, the second I got the script through, I was like – and I don't do this often – but I was like, 'I have to do this.' I was very determined from the beginning to just do my best. It is such a different genre, but l was very ready to do something. To kind of stretch myself in different ways. And I've been so fortunate to have Bridgeton by my side, for so long and continue to have that, which is amazing.

The Mix Tape star continued, praising the director of the series, as well as her co-star Rory Walton-Smith, and how it all relates to the story that she truly loved. It's what drew her to the series in the first place:

The director, Lucy [Gaffy], is the loveliest, most talented human being on earth. And I get to work with Rory [Walton-Smith], and the script, the actual content is so well-written. I think it all starts with a well-written script.

It's tough to know what role to choose next after landing on one of the best shows to binge on Netflix, but I think Hunt chose wisely. The series is based on Jane Sanderson's novel of the same name. It tells the story of two teenagers who connected over a shared love of music in the 1980s before they went their separate ways and lived completely different lives. Years later, they collided and reconnected in a way unlike what came before.

Hunt plays young Allison, which is a stark contrast to her Bridgerton character. Obviously, the time difference is the biggest thing, but while the Bridgerton family tree is large, Allison does not have much family in her new role. This gives the actress the time to shine a lot more than ever before.

I'd have a concern that one TV role might take one away from another, but it's not like Hunt won't be returning to the classic Netflix series. Bridgerton Season 4 is currently filming, but it won't be Hyacinth's season yet—we are instead focused on Benedict's love story. Most likely, Hyacinth won't be the main love story for at least a couple more seasons if they keep following the trend of each season following the story in a new Julia Quinn book. Thankfully, this has allowed the 18-year-old actress to handle both roles.

The series is currently looking for a home to stream in the United States. But if you're looking to enjoy Florence Hunt, there's always Bridgerton, which is, of course, available to stream with a Netflix subscription. Meanwhile, I'll just be patiently waiting for Mix Tape to come to the United States.

TOPICS
Alexandra Ramos
Alexandra Ramos
Content Producer

A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Amir Arison in Dope Thief.

The Blacklist's Amir Arison Is Awesome In Dope Thief, But He Gets Real About Landing His Network TV Follow-Up: 'I Did Not Expect My Next Role To Be Law Enforcement'
Evie and DeShawn running for their lives in a forest in NCIS: Sydney

NCIS: Sydney’s Latest Episode Included A Brutal Brawl And A Zip Line Gun Fight. Sean Sagar And Tuuli Narkle Shared With Us What It Was Like Shooting These Intense Scenes
Guillermo and Nandor standing side by side taken aback by something.

What We Do In The Shadows Stars Revealed The Legendary Actors Who Almost Cameoed As Vampires, And I’m Feeling Serious FOMO
See more latest
Most Popular
Guillermo and Nandor standing side by side taken aback by something.
What We Do In The Shadows Stars Revealed The Legendary Actors Who Almost Cameoed As Vampires, And I’m Feeling Serious FOMO
Amir Arison in Dope Thief.
The Blacklist's Amir Arison Is Awesome In Dope Thief, But He Gets Real About Landing His Network TV Follow-Up: 'I Did Not Expect My Next Role To Be Law Enforcement'
The Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory cast
Netflix Just Announced A Reality Competition Show Based On Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory, And I Can't Decide If It's A Great Or Terrible Idea
LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in NCIS Hawai&#039;i Season 3 premiere
LL Cool J Is Returning To The NCIS-verse, And I’m Excited About What’s Being Lined Up For The Los Angeles And Hawai’i Alum
Walt DIsney Studios Animation building
Disney 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting Live Blog: I'm Talking Coco 2, The Future Of Disney Parks, And More
Pepper Potts asking Christine to leave in Iron Man 1
Gwyneth Paltrow Had Nothing But Nice Things To Say About Jon Favreau And Robert Downey Jr, But She Has One Criticism About Playing Pepper Potts
Snow White (Rachel Zegler) confronts the queen in Snow White
I'm Gonna Say It One More Time, Louder For Those In The Back: Rachel Zegler's Snow White Method Dressing Has Been On Point
Skye P Marshall Jason Ritter and Kathy Bates stands together smiling at the Christmas party in Matlock S1 E7 - &quot;Belly of the Beast.&quot;
If You Loved Matlock So Far, One Of Its Stars Just Got Us Hyped For The Finale (And What’s Coming In Season 2)
selena gomez during a spotify interview
Taylor Swift Knows How To Throw A Party, But Selena Gomez Was 'Mortified' That Time She Went To One
Christian Bale&#039;s Bruce Wayne at the end of The Dark Knight Rises
Amidst Concerning Rumors And Budget Questions, Christian Bale's New Movie Just Got Pushed Back 6 Months