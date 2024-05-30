'Bridgerton' Season 3 Stars Tease What's Next For Eloise, Cressida and Francesca In Part 2 | Cast Video Interview
A LOT happened in the first four episodes of "Bridgerton" Season 3, and there's so much more to come according to the stars.
A LOT happened in the first four episodes of "Bridgerton" Season 3, and there's so much more to come according to stars Claudia Jessie ("Eloise Bridgerton"), Jessica Madsen ("Cressida Cowper") and Hannah Dodd ("Francesca Bridgerton"). Watch as they discuss whether there's any hope for Penelope and Eloise's friendship, how Cressida's friendship with Eloise has evolved, and a deeper look at season's diamond, Francesca.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro/Claudia Jessie Gives Hope For Peneloise
00:15 - Why Time Apart Is A Good Thing For Eloise and Penelope
01:11 - How Cressida And Eloise's Friendship Has Changed Their Characters
03:48 - How The Pressure Of Marriage Is Affecting Cressida
04:29 - Jessica Madsen On Cressida's Dresses In Part 1 And Part 2
05:20 - Hannah Dodd On Joining The Bridgerton Family In Season 3
06:21 - Francesca's Challenges On The Marriage Mart
07:18 - Learning Pianoforte & What Music Means To Francesca
08:20 - What Pop Hits Would The 'Bridgerton' Stars Like To See Covered Next?
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about video production, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or scheming over the video team's workflow, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-reading the Sarah J. Maas universe for the third time.