'Bridgerton' Season 3 Stars Tease What's Next For Eloise, Cressida and Francesca In Part 2 | Cast Video Interview

A LOT happened in the first four episodes of "Bridgerton" Season 3, and there's so much more to come according to stars Claudia Jessie ("Eloise Bridgerton"), Jessica Madsen ("Cressida Cowper") and Hannah Dodd ("Francesca Bridgerton"). Watch as they discuss whether there's any hope for Penelope and Eloise's friendship, how Cressida's friendship with Eloise has evolved, and a deeper look at season's diamond, Francesca.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro/Claudia Jessie Gives Hope For Peneloise

00:15 - Why Time Apart Is A Good Thing For Eloise and Penelope

01:11 - How Cressida And Eloise's Friendship Has Changed Their Characters

03:48 - How The Pressure Of Marriage Is Affecting Cressida

04:29 - Jessica Madsen On Cressida's Dresses In Part 1 And Part 2

05:20 - Hannah Dodd On Joining The Bridgerton Family In Season 3

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

06:21 - Francesca's Challenges On The Marriage Mart

07:18 - Learning Pianoforte & What Music Means To Francesca

08:20 - What Pop Hits Would The 'Bridgerton' Stars Like To See Covered Next?