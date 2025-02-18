'Captain America: Brave New World' Interviews with Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Nate Moore
It's a brave new world with a brave new 'Captain America' cast!
Stars Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez along with producer Nate Moore and director Julius Onah sat down with CinemaBlend to discuss the making of their new film Captain America: Brave New World. Anthony Mack and Danny Ramirez both draft their Avengers dream team, producer Nate Moore shares details on Marvel's introduction of mutants and the eventual X-Men and more.
Video Chapters
00:00:15 - Drafting Our Avengers Dream Team
00:01:51 - Anthony Mackie On Sam Wilson's Real Super Power
00:02:48 - Harrison Ford Had A Lot Of Fun Playing The Red Hulk
00:04:00 - Anthony Mackie Recorded His Most Iconic Marvel Moment On His Phone
00:05:08 - Marvel Introducing The Mutants
00:05:46 - The Day Denzel Washington 'Leaked' His Black Panther 3 Role
00:06:39 - Anthony Mackie's Favorite Item Stolen From A Marvel Set
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
