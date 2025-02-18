'Captain America: Brave New World' Interviews with Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Nate Moore

Stars Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez along with producer Nate Moore and director Julius Onah sat down with CinemaBlend to discuss the making of their new film Captain America: Brave New World. Anthony Mack and Danny Ramirez both draft their Avengers dream team, producer Nate Moore shares details on Marvel's introduction of mutants and the eventual X-Men and more.

Video Chapters

00:00:15 - Drafting Our Avengers Dream Team

00:01:51 - Anthony Mackie On Sam Wilson's Real Super Power

00:02:48 - Harrison Ford Had A Lot Of Fun Playing The Red Hulk

00:04:00 - Anthony Mackie Recorded His Most Iconic Marvel Moment On His Phone

00:05:08 - Marvel Introducing The Mutants

00:05:46 - The Day Denzel Washington 'Leaked' His Black Panther 3 Role

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

00:06:39 - Anthony Mackie's Favorite Item Stolen From A Marvel Set