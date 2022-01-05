Chicago Fire Actress Miranda Rae Mayo Breaks Down Stella's Decision To Return To Severide
Stella came back to reunite with Severide in person instead of calling him back, and the Chicago Fire actress broke down why.
Miranda Rae Mayo is back in action as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire for the second half of Season 10, after being missing for several episodes at the end of 2021. Stella made an appearance at the end of the midseason finale, surprising Severide with a reunion after spending days not answering his calls and texts during her Girls on Fire trip. Mayo spoke with CinemaBlend and broke down Stella’s decision to return home and reunite with Severide rather than just pick up the phone, and what she’s excited to see in Season 10.
Severide was more than a little worried about Stella after she went silent on him just when a prime opportunity had opened up for her at Firehouse 51 with the lieutenant vacancy on Truck 81, but he didn’t jump for joy when she surprised him by showing up in the loft for a midseason finale cliffhanger. When I asked Miranda Rae Mayo what she could share about why Stella went silent on him before just showing up again, the actress shared:
Stella missed a whole lot at Firehouse 51 during her absence, starting with the departure of Casey and snowballing from there with the open spot for an officer on Truck 81. Both Severide and Boden were trying to get through to her as she slowly but surely ran out of time to come back and claim the spot before Pelham got it, and she may have cost herself an ideal opportunity.
Showrunner Derek Haas previously shared that there won’t be a time jump from the midseason finale to the January 5 return for Season 10, so fans will get to see Stella talking to Severide face to face after coming home again. Miranda Rae Mayo made it clear that Stella wasn’t ignoring Severide’s calls out of any kind of anger or hurt or forgetfulness about her fiancé, saying:
We’ve all been there when it comes to not answering texts as quickly as we should sometimes, right? It should be interesting to see what Severide thinks of her procrastination. The promo for the first Chicago Fire episode of Season 10 suggests that he has something far worse on his mind as a possible reason for her radio silence, but fans will have to wait to see the episode to get all the answers. Perhaps the situation is even more complicated than it seems!
The very good news is that Stella is back for good for the rest of Season 10, so even if she continues her work with Girls on Fire, that work won’t require her to leave for more episodes at a time. Miranda Rae Mayo shared what she’s excited for fans to get to see for her storyline now that she’s back:
“Letting it all be okay” sounds like something that Chicago Fire’s longest-running major couple could use at this point, so hopefully the good ship Stellaride will keep on sailing despite the latest miscommunication. Seager was back in the mix in the midseason finale back in December, but Severide’s eye wasn’t wandering, and now Stella is back.
See what Chicago Fire has in store for Stella Kidd now that she’s back in the Windy City and reunited with Severide with the midseason premiere on Wednesday, January 5 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, between Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET in the 2022 winter and spring premiere schedule.
