As Chicago Fire Hypes The Brettsey Wedding With Jesse Spencer's Return, I'm Way More Excited About A Different Duo

Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 5 of Chicago Fire Season 12, called "On the Hook," and promo materials for Episode 6.

An era of Chicago Fire is on the verge of ending with the departure of Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett after nearly ten years, via her wedding to Matt Casey with the return of Jesse Spencer in the 2024 TV schedule. While that's certainly something for Brettsey fans to celebrate, news that the two are tying the knot broke at the beginning of the season. Personally, I'm freshly excited for something that was only just confirmed at the very end of Episode 5: the long-awaited reunion of Casey and Severide is coming.

A big part of the excitement comes from the fact that there was some doubt that it would actually happen throughout "On the Hook," despite Brett's upcoming wedding and Severide's planned return to Chicago from an ATF gig. Fire didn't drop any early promo materials of Jesse Spencer back on Fire, and Stella herself was insecure about her husband actually coming home as planned after going MIA on her for so long last time. There was just no guarantee that Casey and Severide would fully reunite, and certainly no guarantee that the bromance would be back in swing after Severide missed Casey's visits last season.

So, as a huge fan of their dynamic, I was immensely relieved by the trailer for the next episode, called "Port in the Storm," and what it previews for Casey and Severide as well as the nuptials. Take a look:

Hello there, best man Kelly Severide! While the highlight of the promo footage is of course Brett and Casey getting married – and it certainly looks like they will indeed tie the knot in Tony's favorite aquarium rather than the revered Shedd Aquarium – I was very excited to see Severide standing up as Casey's best man, just as Casey was his best man back in Season 10. Plus, a scene with the characters smoking cigars on the apron of Firehouse 51? No matter how fans feel about Brettsey, I hope we can all agree that this is something to look forward to that wasn't guaranteed to happen.

As for what else happens in the wedding episode, the description from NBC sheds a bit more light. In addition to bringing back some familiar faces for the wedding and the goodbye to Brett, Violet will have to find a way to spruce Brett's venue into something more fit for a wedding than a pet store. On the CFD front, a shocking turn is in store when a call comes in for the expo center.

Luckily for Brett in light of how long she put off actually planning her wedding, the biggest hurdle she's facing is the unpleasant surprise that she has to get married at Tony's favorite local aquarium. That's admittedly pretty bad for any bride, but at least she and Violet solved the mystery of the failed AED without Brett being forced out of 51 without a recommendation for Portland FD!

Whether or not you're also hyped for the newly confirmed news about Severide and Casey reuniting, you can find the Brettsey wedding episode on Wednesday, February 28 at 9 p.m. ET, between Chicago Med at 8 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m., all on NBC. You can also revisit earlier years of the Brettsey journey streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.