Chicago Fire BTS Photos Show Fun On The Set Of The Stellaride Wedding With Jesse Spencer And Kara Killmer's Returns

Chicago Fire can always be counted on to end seasons with dramatic finales, but the last episode of Season 10 delivered a whole lot of fun before the foreboding cliffhanger . Despite a few setbacks, Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide officially tied the knot, with Casey and Brett finally returning from Oregon for the nuptials. Fans are sadly in for some months of hiatus before seeing what happens next, but there are some fun behind-the-scenes photos from the wedding featuring the cast, including Jesse Spencer and Kara Killmer.

The Season 10 finale (which you can find streaming with a Peacock subscription ) featured both stars returning to Fire, but only Killmer is seemingly sticking around. Jesse Spencer came back as a guest star so that Casey could honor his commitment to be Severide’s best man (despite Cruz hilariously wanting the job for himself), and the Brettsey relationship seemed done for good. There’s no heartbreak to be found in the set of behind-the-scenes photos that Killmer shared on Instagram, though! Take a look:

Everybody seemed to be all smiles while filming the Stellaride wedding, which could have gone much worse for the characters if not for the timely realization that a boat captain could perform the ceremony on his vessel after they lost their venue. In fact, they all look so natural together that it’s as if Jesse Spencer and Kara Killmer never left Firehouse 51 during Season 10.

On a fun note, a pair of former One Chicago stars commented on Kara Killmer’s post. Annie Ilonzeh, who previously played Brett’s paramedic partner on Fire, posted “Stunners” with a heart-eyed emoji. Jon Seda, whose Antonio Dawson was a longtime series regular on Chicago P.D. and an off-and-on love interest of Brett, went for “Fantastic!” with some clapping hand emojis.

Hanako Greensmith also had a message of love, which probably mirrors how Violet is feeling to have Brett back after her hellish time in Ambulance 81 with Emma . That wasn’t the end of Kara Killmer’s peeks behind the scenes either, as she had another post of herself and Spencer in action. They weren’t saving lives as Brett and Casey again, but dancing! Check it out:

After Brettsey fans got some bad news in the Season 10 finale with Brett telling Casey that her life is in Chicago and seemingly setting up a breakup, Kara Killmer and Jesse Spencer goofily dancing on the set of the wedding is definitely fun. Personally, I love the peek of Randy Flagler – a.k.a. Capp – coming up behind them, looking ready to join in. Miranda Rae Mayo hit the comment section to write “The best” with #brettsey.

Hanako Greensmith had a set of photos to share as well, with Chicago P.D.’s LaRoyce Hawkins hitting her comment section with “there she goo” and some fire emojis, and it’s not hard to understand why!

Unfortunately, NBC has yet to announce when the gang of Firehouse 51 heroes will return in the fall, but fans have at least known for quite some time that Chicago Fire will be back for Season 11. Along with Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, Fire was renewed for three more seasons in 2020. The Season 10 finale ended on a cliffhanger for Severide and Stella, with all signs pointing toward somebody very ready to ruin their wedding night as revenge against Severide .