Chicago Med's Luke Mitchell Hyped Ripley's 'Perfect Way To Go Out' In Claustrophobic New Episode, So I'm Glad Chicago Fire's Mouch Will Be There

News
By
published

Ripley is heading out of the hospital on Chicago Med, and Luke Mitchell opened up about the sky-high stakes.

Luke Mitchell as Ripley and Christian Stole as Mouch in Chicago Med
(Image credit: George Burns Jr/NBC - George Burns Jr/NBC)

The main action of Chicago Med usually goes down within the walls of Gaffney, ranging from in the epic three-part Avengers-esque crossover event to Dr. Archer ending up on acid. That won't be the case in the next episode of the 2025 TV schedule, airing on March 5 and streaming next day with a Peacock subscription. Called "Down in a Hole," Ripley well end up... well, down in a hole to try and save lives, risking his own in the process. Luke Mitchell spoke with CinemaBlend about the experience and working with Chicago Fire's Christian Stolte to make it happen.

In "Down in a Hole," Ripley has to try and save a woman and her daughter when they're trapped down in an abandoned well, and the preview proves that this definitely isn't just a repeat of what Burgess went through on Chicago P.D. in a well. It also looks like Luke Mitchell didn't have a whole lot of elbow room while filming, and he shared how Med went above and beyond to make it look as good as it does:

It was very claustrophobic. They had to make these sets as tight as possible. One of the first things Anna Dokoza, our producing director who directed this episode, said to me was like, You're not drinking any water that episode.' [laughs] Basically insinuating that once I'm in the hole, I'm in the hole. I'm not allowed out to pee. I had the crew coming up and measuring me at the end of last year to like find out exactly how wide my shoulders were, exactly how tall I was. At that moment, I was like, 'Oh, dear. I think I'm really going to be in for it here.' But you know what? It really did add to the experience. It really did help that feeling of being down in a hole, which is difficult to fake, let's be honest. Our crew did an amazing job.

Fortunately, the claustrophobic set helped Luke Mitchell rather than unnerved him too much while filming, and he was clearly enthusiastic about the episode when we spoke ahead of its NBC debut. Ripley presumably will be considerably less enthusiastic than the actor, although he'll have some solid support from elsewhere in One Chicago: Chicago Fire's Mouch.

Christian Stolte spent a fair amount of the "In the Trenches" crossover at Gaffney, with Mouch interacting with Ripley at the hospital. It should be interesting to see the positions switched, with Ripley pulling a move that we usually see from the heroes at Firehouse 51. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum previewed what to expect from the two joining forces:

You get a decent amount of Mouch and Ripley working together and a decent amount of their bonding. That bonding is, I will say, fast-tracked somewhat through the course of the episode and the events that transpire… Saving lives and near death experiences.

Of course, Ripley isn't in the best state of mind heading into this big episode after the loss of Sully, fallout, and then breakup with Hannah. So, how prepared is he for this extremely perilous journey down in a hole? Luke Mitchell previewed:

I think ordinarily, Ripley's that sort of guy. I don't think he had to be in the mental space that he is in to do what he does. But maybe there's just an extra little bit of going all-in to him at this moment in time. There's so many different levels and layers to it, but him feeling like he's a failure, him feeling like he needs to prove himself to himself at the very least. I don't think he's doing it for any applause or anything like that. It is who he is, but I think right now, he's ready to go all-in and if this is how Ripley ends, trying to save the lives of two innocent people, then in his eyes, I think that that would be the perfect way to go out.

Ripley isn't going down into a hole because he has a sudden death wish, and I doubt any fans would have been surprised if he was up to risk his life to save others when everything was still going smoothly for him. We can just hope that Ripley won't actually be going out by the end of the episode, even if saving lives would be his "perfect way." For now, check out what's to come in "Down in a Hole" on March 5:

Chicago Med 10x15 Promo "Down in a Hole" (HD) - YouTube Chicago Med 10x15 Promo
Watch On

As usual, Chicago Med kicks off NBC's hit One Chicago Wednesday primetime block at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET with somebody seemingly on death's door and then Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET with Reid causing trouble for Voight. All three shows are also streaming on Peacock, with past episodes available now and new episodes streaming next day.

Laura Hurley
Laura Hurley
Senior Content Producer

Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Shawn Hatosy in Chicago P.D. Season 12x15 as Deputy Chief Reid

'Be My Friend And Do What I Say': Chicago P.D.'s Shawn Hatosy Talks Reid's Sticky Situation With Voight And All That Dirt On The Unit
Tawny Cypress as Taissa and Lauren Ambrose as Van in Yellowjackets, episode 4, season 3

‘Let’s F-ing Tell It’: Yellowjackets’ Cast Talk Van And Tai’s Queer Romance Getting A Bigger Spotlight This Season
Daniel Craig gives a stoic hard stare in conversation in No Time To Die.

Why's Bond 26 Taking So Long? A Look Back On Past James Bond Delays
See more latest
Most Popular
mark and his goth friend ronnie on home improvement
We All Know Home Improvement's 'Goth Mark' Storyline Was Awkward, But It's Not As Uncomfortable As The Actor Learning What Inspired It
Ralph Fiennes holds his hands to the side of his head in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
I Had No Idea How Strongly People Felt About Ralph Fiennes’ Voldemort In The Harry Potter Movies Until People Started Talking About The New Series
Shawn Hatosy in Chicago P.D. Season 12x15 as Deputy Chief Reid
'Be My Friend And Do What I Say': Chicago P.D.'s Shawn Hatosy Talks Reid's Sticky Situation With Voight And All That Dirt On The Unit
Day Day (Mike Epps) has a conversation in Friday After Next, while Smokey (Chris Tucker) talks about Deebo in Friday
Mike Epps Says He And Ice Cube Are Making Last Friday, But I’m Really Just Here For His Appeal To Chris Tucker
Wednesday Adams (Jenna Ortega) stares menacingly in Wednesday
Jenna Ortega Takes A Step Away From Her Signature Black For A Romantic, Figure-Hugging Look: 'I Love Movies'
From left to right: A screenshot of Vin Diesel in Fast X, Asha Banks as Noah in My Fault: London and Blake Lively in Gossip Girl.
I Watched My Fault: London, And I Can't Get Over How It's Fast And Furious Meets Gossip Girl
Godzilla and Kong in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
The Godzilla X Kong Sequel Has Recruited Another Stranger Things Star For The MonsterVerse, And I Already Have A Theory About His Character
Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon on Running Point.
The Kate Hudson Home Alone 2 Easter Egg You May Never Have Figured Out If She Hadn't Told The Story Behind It
Gabby Windey in red dress in church during The Traitors Season 3
Traitors Star Gabby Windey Got Married For $799, And Other Fun Details From Her On-A-Whim Wedding
Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show.
Jennifer Aniston Pulled A Ben Affleck And Got Into The Funny Ads Game, And I’m Loving The Sweet Support Courteney Cox And Nikki Glaser Sent