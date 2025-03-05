Chicago Med's Luke Mitchell Hyped Ripley's 'Perfect Way To Go Out' In Claustrophobic New Episode, So I'm Glad Chicago Fire's Mouch Will Be There
Ripley is heading out of the hospital on Chicago Med, and Luke Mitchell opened up about the sky-high stakes.
The main action of Chicago Med usually goes down within the walls of Gaffney, ranging from in the epic three-part Avengers-esque crossover event to Dr. Archer ending up on acid. That won't be the case in the next episode of the 2025 TV schedule, airing on March 5 and streaming next day with a Peacock subscription. Called "Down in a Hole," Ripley well end up... well, down in a hole to try and save lives, risking his own in the process. Luke Mitchell spoke with CinemaBlend about the experience and working with Chicago Fire's Christian Stolte to make it happen.
In "Down in a Hole," Ripley has to try and save a woman and her daughter when they're trapped down in an abandoned well, and the preview proves that this definitely isn't just a repeat of what Burgess went through on Chicago P.D. in a well. It also looks like Luke Mitchell didn't have a whole lot of elbow room while filming, and he shared how Med went above and beyond to make it look as good as it does:
Fortunately, the claustrophobic set helped Luke Mitchell rather than unnerved him too much while filming, and he was clearly enthusiastic about the episode when we spoke ahead of its NBC debut. Ripley presumably will be considerably less enthusiastic than the actor, although he'll have some solid support from elsewhere in One Chicago: Chicago Fire's Mouch.
Christian Stolte spent a fair amount of the "In the Trenches" crossover at Gaffney, with Mouch interacting with Ripley at the hospital. It should be interesting to see the positions switched, with Ripley pulling a move that we usually see from the heroes at Firehouse 51. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum previewed what to expect from the two joining forces:
Of course, Ripley isn't in the best state of mind heading into this big episode after the loss of Sully, fallout, and then breakup with Hannah. So, how prepared is he for this extremely perilous journey down in a hole? Luke Mitchell previewed:
Ripley isn't going down into a hole because he has a sudden death wish, and I doubt any fans would have been surprised if he was up to risk his life to save others when everything was still going smoothly for him. We can just hope that Ripley won't actually be going out by the end of the episode, even if saving lives would be his "perfect way." For now, check out what's to come in "Down in a Hole" on March 5:
As usual, Chicago Med kicks off NBC's hit One Chicago Wednesday primetime block at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET with somebody seemingly on death's door and then Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET with Reid causing trouble for Voight. All three shows are also streaming on Peacock, with past episodes available now and new episodes streaming next day.
