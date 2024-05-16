Chicago Med Has 'Shocking News' For Crockett In The Season 9 Finale, And The Actor Is Making Me Nervous

Spoilers ahead for Episode 12 of Chicago Med Season 9, called "Get by with a Little Help From My Friends."

Chicago Med used its penultimate episode to deliver some major twists for Ripley and Hannah as well as Goodwin with her ex-husband Bert, but Crockett is the doctor on my mind after how his storyline ended and – most importantly – the footage of Dominic Rains in the promo for the upcoming Season 9 finale. Throw in the description for the episode, and I'm a little concerned for Crockett as the spring 2024 TV schedule wraps up for One Chicago.

In "Get by with a Little Help From My Friends," Crockett started out optimistic that he'd finally be able to save the life of a young boy who'd been waiting a long time for a liver transplant. Unfortunately, the little boy had an infected toe that put the transplant in jeopardy, and Crockett ultimately had to be the one to make the decision about whether his patient was well enough for the liver or the organ should go to somebody without an infection.

Despite initially pushing for his patient to get the organ, Crockett changed his tune when the life-or-death choice was in his own hands, and he decided that the liver should go to somebody without anything that could compromise it. It remains to be seen if the upcoming finale will revisit this storyline, but NBC's episode description suggests that we should expect the unexpected:

Ripley and Charles treat a high-risk prisoner who may have dementia. Archer and Sean clash when a resident from Margo’s facility lands in the E.D. Crockett receives shocking news.

"Shocking news" can mean pretty much anything during finale season, and I'm inclined to suspect that it's not directly tied to his young patient in need of a liver. After all, if it's a shock, is it a story that we could have seen coming?

Only time will tell, but Dominic Rains' performance in scenes that were cut into the promo make me nervous for what the finale – called "I Think I Know You But Do I Really" – has in store for Crockett. Take a look:

I'm guessing that Goodwin's "I think it's time" to Dr. Charles is about Bert going into an assisted living facility, which Dr. Charles would surely be relieved about after he was alarmed by Goodwin's health in the penultimate episode when she nearly fainted in the ED due to low blood sugar. As for why Crockett takes himself out of surgery and looks near tears in the promo... well, we can only wait and see.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET for the Season 9 finale of Chicago Med, ahead of the Season 12 finale of Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and the Season 11 finale of Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. You can also find past episodes of all three shows streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription. All three have been renewed for the 2024-2025 TV season.