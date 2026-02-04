Why NBC Is Taking One Chicago Off The Air (And When The Three Shows Will Be Back)

One Chicago Wednesdays have been a staple of NBC's lineup for years up to their return in the 2026 TV schedule, but Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are heading into a mini hiatus in February. Like the case with Happy's Place's break and Law & Order: SVU disappearing from primetime, One Chicago being bumped starting next week isn't a sign that the franchise is in trouble. Read on for why the three Windy City dramas will be missing from the next several Wednesdays, and the big way that they'll return.

What's Happening With One Chicago In February

The new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. on February 4 will be the last for the entire month of February on NBC (and streaming next day with a Peacock subscription). They'll also be the last new episodes of any main NBC drama for the majority of February for one key reason: the 2026 Winter Olympics.

As usual for the Winter Olympics, coverage of the events is broadcast by NBC, which generally means that most of the network's biggest shows are off the air in February. The Opening Ceremony will occupy primetime on Friday, February 6 from Milan, but NBC's Olympic takeover starts on Thursday, February 5 in Law & Order's usual time slot.

The Closing Ceremony is on Sunday, February 22, but NBC isn't bringing One Chicago back for that first post-Olympics Wednesday. The network is bringing them back for a major event, however, that could be worth the wait.

When And How One Chicago Will Return

You can expect Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. back on NBC with new episodes on Wednesday, March 4, but not all at their usual times. Med and Fire will be switching time slots, with Chicago Fire at 8 p.m. ET, Chicago Med at 9 p.m. ET, and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. This won't be a permanent change, and it's happening for an exciting reason.

The next mega three-part One Chicago crossover is coming to NBC on March 4, with a plane crash crisis on Fire to start the night followed by Med with any subsequent medical emergencies and then wrapped by P.D. to close the case on the cause. It remains to be seen if it will outdo the Avengers-esque 2025 event with a gas explosion in the Windy City, but it presumably will be pretty different from the "Infection" three-parter in 2019.

For now, tune in to NBC on Wednesday, February 4 for the last new episodes before the month-long break, with Med at 8 p.m. ET and Fire at 9 p.m. ET, followed by P.D. at 10 p.m. ET as usual. The time slot switcheroo won't happen until the crossover on March 4, and the shows will then return to their normal slots as March continues. If you're in the mood for some One Chicago action before that March 4 return, you can revisit some earlier episodes streaming on Peacock.