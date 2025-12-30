Law And Order Boss Talks Starting 2026 With A 'Two-Hour, Movie-Type' Crossover With SVU's Olivia Benson
Buckle up for a big way to start the new year on the Law & Order front.
The winter hiatus for NBC's Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU is nearly over with the upcoming start of the 2026 TV schedule, and the two dramas will follow their fall finales up with a crossover event. While the promo included enough to hype SVU fans over the return of Ice-T's Fin, Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid has dropped some details for what to expect from the case that requires two hours.
The two Dick Wolf TV universe shows return to NBC on Thursday, January 8 for a two-parter. Law & Order kicks off the evening as usual at 8 p.m. ET, with an episode that involves Brady when she witnesses a crime and an injured woman goes missing from the hospital.
This will result in her working with Special Victims, with TVLine reporting that an "explosive discovery" will put the squads of both series "in danger." Rick Eid spoke with the outlet first about what brings Brady and Benson together for the crossover, after some tension in their previous crossover in the 2025 TV schedule:
In the previous crossover in the spring of 2025, the two NYPD bosses got off on the wrong foot when Benson got too personally invested in the case of the week and overstepped on Brady's usual turf. Based on what Rick Eid said, the actresses enjoy sharing scenes together, and the upcoming two-parter will lean into that. It does presumably mean that the crime that Brady witnesses will tie to a sexually-based offense if it brings Special Victims into the mix.
This two-parter won't just come across as two normal episodes of Law & Order and SVU either that happen to overlap a bit, according to the former's showrunner. On the subject of how literally explosive the promo for the crossover is, he previewed the higher stakes:
All things considered, it seems like this might be the crossover with the highest stakes within the franchise since the Law & Order: SVU/Law & Order: Organized Crime event in 2023 that ended in the death of a series regular. That's not to say that fans should expect a main character to die in the upcoming event, but a lot more seems to be at stake for New York City than the last time that Mariska Hargitay's Benson and Maura Tierney's Brady teamed up.
The two women were a formidable duo by the end of that first crossover, so it should be interesting to see how they operate this time around. Check out the promo below:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The crossover will also kick off the beginning of the winter half of the 2025-2026 TV season, which will see Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 replaced by The Hunting Party Season 2 on Thursday nights after SVU. Leading lady Melissa Roxburgh shared why The Hunting Party is a great option to stream via a Peacock subscription ahead of the second season, and I'm curious to see if the numbers for Law & Order: Organized Crime will carry over for the new season of the Manifest vet's crime drama.
For now, with the days counting down until NBC's crossover event on January 8, you can always use that Peacock subscription to revisit earlier episodes of Law & Order and SVU. Both shows are also available with a Hulu subscription if Peacock isn't an option.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.