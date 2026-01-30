Chicago P.D.’s Big Twist For Atwater Was A Long Time Coming, But Now I’m Nervous About LaRoyce Hawkins’ Future

Spoilers are ahead for Episode 11 of Chicago P.D. Season 13 in the 2026 TV schedule, called “On The Way” and available streaming with a Peacock subscription.

Big news came for Kevin Atwater at the end of the latest Chicago P.D. episode, and it came from an unlikely source: Tasha Fox, last seen charming the Intelligence Officer back in October. Atwater had Tasha on his mind (and her name open in his phone) throughout the episode before finally reaching out, and she made the journey from Miami. The reunion wasn’t quite the love connection he was picturing, though, as she dropped a bombshell on him: she was pregnant after their night together.

There was just enough time for him to start smiling before the credits rolled on “On The Way,” leaving the impression that the twist was a long time coming for Atwater, but presents an uncertain future for actor LaRoyce Hawkins.

Why The Pregnancy News Was A Long Timing Coming

I was admittedly as surprised as any Chicago P.D. fan to see Atwater pining over a woman who hasn’t been on the show (or in the Windy City) since last fall, but I was enjoying that it led to some banter with Burgess and a few touches on his personal life. We don’t often get a glimpse into his personal life, and he's the only longtime officer working under Voight who hasn't gotten a main romance plot at any point. Even seeing a shot of a photo of Jordan and Vanessa felt like a treat.

And then, Tasha Fox comes back with big news! She told him:

I'm pregnant. And I should have told you before, but I just wanted to see what I wanted before I told you. And I thought a lot about it, and I want this baby. Whether you're in our lives or not, I want this baby, and that's not gonna change. But then you reached out, so I thought maybe…

Kevin Atwater, longtime family man, gets to expand his family! Atwater just getting a major plotline that takes us into his personal life has been a very long time coming, and the pregnancy gives me hope that Chicago P.D. will revisit the development regularly rather than just in Atwater-centric episodes.

I love Burzek, am intrigued by Torres’ tendency to drown himself in guilt, and getting used to having Imani around, but I’m always up for more Atwater, and this could do the trick. While he may not get a cool new sports car if he needs room for a car seat, that’s a small price to pay for what could be a very big storyline.

Why I’m Nervous For LaRoyce Hawkins

Look, I’ve been waiting years in the hopes that Atwater will make detective. Him becoming a dad is a great alternate storyline to give him some spotlight, since Chicago P.D. isn’t likely to repeat the detective storyline so soon after Burgess went through it. I love when the show gives Atwater a big twist. But I can’t help but feel a bit nervous when that big twist could require him to spend a lot of time in Miami.

The episode ended without confirming if Tasha would be returning to Chicago, the duo will take a long-distance approach, or Atwater will travel down to Florida now that she’s pregnant with his child. I’m hoping that the storyline will be used to either bring her back to the Windy City or explain away why Atwater might be gone for a few episodes. The worst case scenario would be for this storyline to be included for the purpose of writing LaRoyce Hawkins out as a regular.

I certainly hope that’s not the case, especially since the Intelligence Unit has already been down an officer recently due to Patrick John Flueger’s leave of absence. I don't truly think we're going to lose him, but I'm still keeping my fingers crossed that fans should just lean into the excitement of Atwater getting a meaty storyline rather than have to worry about an exit for the character after thirteen years.

There is definitely some excitement to count on in the not-too-distant future regardless of Atwater’s pregnancy storyline. A mega crossover between Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med is on the way in March, as the first One Chicago episodes after a break. For now, plan on tuning in to NBC on Wednesday, February 4 at 10 p.m. ET for the final episode of P.D. before the mini hiatus for the Olympics.