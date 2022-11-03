Chicago P.D. Star LaRoyce Hawkins Breaks Down The 'Perfect Setup' For Atwater's Crisis And Emotional Final Scene
LaRoyce Hawkins opened up about Atwater's ordeal on Chicago P.D.'s new episode.
Warning: spoilers ahead for Episode 6 of Chicago P.D. Season 10 on NBC, called “Sympathetic Reflex.”
Chicago P.D. delivered some serious highs and lows for Atwater in “Sympathetic Reflex,” starting when he delivered some updates about his apartment building from Season 9 and giving a speech about empathy to a group of CPD cadets (including new mentee Torres). The episode quickly went downhill for the officer after a boy was shot and killed when he panicked and rushed Atwater, whose gun was drawn, and LaRoyce Hawkins’ character was accused of murder. Atwater had to make some decisions that could have spectacularly backfired on him, and the actor spoke with CinemaBlend about what went down.
Atwater was actually doing Platt a favor when he agreed to come to the precinct and talk to the cadets after Upton dropped out, presumably to continue her investigation into Sean O’Neal. His speech about empathy seemed to be received well, and Torres – a.k.a. 5021 Ocean – is clearly thriving with Atwater as his mentor. Unfortunately, after Atwater’s gun went off and a teenage boy died, one of those cadets leaked the situation, and Atwater had a choice to make: either claim that he pulled the trigger due to “sympathetic reflex” (which LaRoyce previously explained) or risk being convicted in the court of public opinion for murder.
True to form, Atwater chose to do what was right rather than what would protect his reputation (and that of the CPD), and maintained his empathy from start to finish despite everything he went through. When LaRoyce Hawkins spoke with CinemaBlend about “Sympathetic Reflex,” I asked whether he sees empathy as fundamental to his character, and he shared:
The story leaking is just proof that the academy doesn’t teach everything that Atwater wanted to impart, and “light and love” weren’t exactly Chief O'Neal's goals when he approached Atwater with the sympathetic reflex excuse. The episode put Atwater’s own advice about empathy to the test, and the actor shared why that opening speech was important to him:
Fans may have known when the first few minutes of “Sympathetic Reflex” were going so well for Atwater that something was bound to go wrong, but the officer had no idea that he would have to really, really, really practice what he preached when his reputation was on the line. LaRoyce Hawkins credited writer Ike Smith – who also wrote important Atwater episodes of P.D. including “Burnside” and “Fool’s Gold” in Season 9 – with including the moment.
Atwater showed just how much he remained true to his fundamental sense of empathy in the final scene of the episode, when he visited the parents of the dead teen and endured the father’s tirade for the sake of giving closure to the grieving mom. Hawkins weighed in on how sincere Atwater was in trying to make the mother feel better about her loss, saying:
Atwater already looked sympathetic to the mom when the parents showed up at the district, and all she wanted to know was what her son’s last words were. He couldn’t stop to talk things out at that point (and didn’t have all the answers he needed anyway), and it would have been understandable if Atwater didn’t want to deal with the dad after everything he went through by the end, but he did it anyway for her sake.
And if this episode isn’t proof enough that it’s past time for Atwater to make detective, I don’t know what is! LaRoyce Hawkins was ready for it to happen back in Season 9, and other members of the cast have also pitched Atwater as the next Intelligence officer to get the promotion. P.D. may finally be building to that development now that there’s a detective vacancy with Halstead’s departure, so my fingers are crossed!
See what happens next on Chicago P.D. with new episodes on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming next day with a Peacock Premium subscription.
