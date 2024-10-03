'We've Leveled Up': Chicago P.D.'s Patrick John Flueger Explains What Fans Probably Missed From Ruzek's Big Episode Without Burgess
Here's what Patrick John Flueger told us about Ruzek's intense episode of Season 12.
Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of Chicago P.D. Season 12, called "Blood Bleeds Blue."
Ruzek never has an easy ride whenever Patrick John Flueger gets the spotlight on Chicago P.D., and that was certainly the case for "Blood Bleeds Blue" in the 2024 TV schedule. Following the shocking Season 12 premiere ending with Ruzek only able to watch after Detective Martel was shot in the head, the second episode revealed how he handled her death when he quite literally had blood on his hands for most of the hour despite not being at fault.
Actor Patrick John Flueger spoke with CinemaBlend about the episode, including what might have been different if Burgess was there and what fans likely didn't know helped amp up the emotion.
Would Ruzek Had Processed Better With Burgess?
While Marina Squerciati is definitely still part of Chicago P.D.'s cast, she was absent from the first two episodes of Season 12 due to Burgess being at the NAWLEE – National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives – conference. (The out-of-universe reason may be due to budget.) Ruzek was getting along just fine on the job with Martel on board, but that changed when she was shot and he spent pretty much the entire next episode on edge.
When I spoke with star Patrick John Flueger about the premiere twist and how he wants Ruzek's story to end, I also asked if Ruzek would have handled the aftermath of Martel's death differently if Burgess had been present, and he shared:
Ruzek spent most of the episode partnered by pure happenstance with Officer Kiana Cook (new series regular Toya Turner), who was just in the area when Martel was shot. Cook dropped enough details about her past for Ruzek to clock that there was a story behind why she was working patrol, but he also had more pressing issues on his mind.
How Chicago P.D. 'Leveled Up' With Episode 2
There's a reason why "Blood Bleeds Blue" not only flowed pretty seamlessly from the end of the premiere, but also tapped into Ruzek's emotions as well as it did. And there's absolutely no reason why fans would have picked up on it from just watching the episode.
I asked Patrick John Flueger if he'd filmed right from the end of the Season 12 premiere (currently available streaming with a Peacock subscription) to the start of Episode 2, and he confirmed:
It of course makes sense to film both halves of the scene on the same day, but Chicago P.D. is usually a pretty procedural show that switches between directors, which included bringing former star Jesse Lee Soffer on board to direct in Seasons 10 and 11. Flueger explained that there were indeed two different directors from the Season 12 premiere to the episode that picked up immediately after, saying:
What better way to start a season with a two-parter directed by Chad Saxton – an executive producer who also directed the milestone 200th episode of Chicago P.D. – and then Victor Macias, who knows the cast so well? This was certainly a pair of episodes that needed to nail the emotions of what Ruzek was going through, which was a job for them as well as Flueger. The actor continued:
It's hard to argue against Chicago P.D. premiering in a more "cinematic" way than usual, since the two-part nature made the story's runtime closer to a feature film than a usual procedural episode. As for what comes next, the focus is shifting over the Atwater. Check out the promo for the upcoming episode:
Keep tuning in to Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays at 10 p.m.. ET for new episodes with Ruzek and Co. As alway, the cop drama follows Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET, all on NBC. If you want to revisit earlier episodes of any or all of the three series, you can find them streaming on Peacock.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).