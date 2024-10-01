'There's Nothing Romantic About It': Patrick John Flueger Unpacks Chicago P.D.'s Deadly Season 12 Twist And How He Wants Ruzek's Story To End
What a way to start Season 12 for Ruzek!
Chicago P.D. seemed to get off to a fairly normal start in Season 12 with the premiere in the 2024 TV schedule, until the apparent death of a member of the team in the final moments. Detective Emily Martel, an old friend of Ruzek's who joined Intelligence over hiatus following Upton's departure, was shot in the head as a cliffhanger, leaving Ruzek reeling. Patrick John Flueger spoke with CinemaBlend about that shocking twist and how the next episode picks up for his character.
The next episode of Chicago P.D. is called "Blood Bleeds Blue," and it seems like a pretty safe bet from Voight's comment about "revenge" in the promo that Martel isn't recovering from her gunshot wound. When I spoke with Patrick John Flueger ahead of the new episode on October 2, he shared how he reacted to finding out about Martel being shot:
Toya Turner's Officer Kiana Cook had been announced as the new series regular for Season 12, but that didn't have to mean viewers should expect that Victoria Cartagena as Emily Martel would be killed off by the end of the premiere. Flueger explained what he really liked about the twist, to the point that he'd like to see something similar happen for Ruzek if the circumstances were just right. He went on:
Patrick John Flueger definitely isn't saying that he hopes Ruzek is killed off of Chicago P.D., but if his character's death is ever going to happen, a demise like Martel's is what he'd want to go down. It felt abrupt, upsetting, and very true to life. The actor elaborated:
Chicago P.D. hadn't killed off a member of the team since Olinsky's demise back in the Season 5 finale, and the show revisited that tragedy at the end of Season 11 with Elias Koteas making a surprise cameo. In the interview with Patrick John Flueger, he shared how Ruzek processing Martel's death in "Blood Bleeds Blue" compares to how he's processed previous losses:
Ruzek has certainly had close calls with his own life, as well as the lives of the people he cares about most in the world, but Martel being shot out of nowhere right in front of him will be a "wild wake up call," and that's not all. The actor continued:
If the look on Ruzek's face at the end of the Season 12 premiere (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription) was any indication, the next episode is going to be rough for him. Burgess isn't even around to help, although Marina Squerciati will be back. For now, check out the promo for what's next for Ruzek:
Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, October 2 at 10 p.m. ET for the big Ruzek episode of Chicago P.D. Season 12, following Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET. The three series of One Chicago were the first of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe to return this fall, but Law & Order and SVU will return shortly to NBC and the FBIs will be back on CBS later this month.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).