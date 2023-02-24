'Cocaine Bear' Interviews With Elizabeth Banks, O'Shea Jackson Jr. And Alden Ehrenreich
Watch this hilarious ensemble talk about "Cocaine Bear."
The hilarious ensemble of the new comedy "Cocaine Bear," including Elizabeth Banks (Director/Producer), Alden Ehrenreich (Eddie) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Daveed) join CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell to discuss this absolutely ✨ wild ✨ film. Find out what they used to recreate the film’s powdery namesake, their favorite (and least favorite) stunts and more. Plus, they take a moment to remember Ray Liotta, this being his last project to hit theaters.
00:00 - Intro
00:22 - Elizabeth Banks Reveals What They Used For The ‘Cocaine’ On Set
01:09 - O’Shea Jackson Jr. Discusses The Film’s Balance of Comedy and Horror
02:26 - The Cast Discusses The Hardest, But Most Rewarding, Stunts In The Film
04:30 - Elizabeth Banks Had A Very Specific Soundtrack In Mind
05:39 - O’Shea Jackson Jr. On Working With Ray Liotta on His Last Project Ever
Video Chapters
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
