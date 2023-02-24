'Cocaine Bear' Interviews With Elizabeth Banks, O'Shea Jackson Jr. And Alden Ehrenreich

The hilarious ensemble of the new comedy "Cocaine Bear," including Elizabeth Banks (Director/Producer), Alden Ehrenreich (Eddie) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Daveed) join CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell to discuss this absolutely ✨ wild ✨ film. Find out what they used to recreate the film’s powdery namesake, their favorite (and least favorite) stunts and more. Plus, they take a moment to remember Ray Liotta, this being his last project to hit theaters.

00:00 - Intro

00:22 - Elizabeth Banks Reveals What They Used For The ‘Cocaine’ On Set

01:09 - O’Shea Jackson Jr. Discusses The Film’s Balance of Comedy and Horror

02:26 - The Cast Discusses The Hardest, But Most Rewarding, Stunts In The Film

04:30 - Elizabeth Banks Had A Very Specific Soundtrack In Mind

05:39 - O’Shea Jackson Jr. On Working With Ray Liotta on His Last Project Ever

