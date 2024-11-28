Colman Domingo Tells Us The Classic Hitchcock Film That ‘Stuck’ With Him While He Filmed The Netflix Show The Madness, And It Makes So Much Sense

Colman Domingo made a big impression on the big screen this year, thanks to his performance in the acclaimed prison drama Sing Sing. Now, he’s joining the 2024 TV schedule via his new conspiracy thriller, The Madness. The limited series, which is available to Netflix subscription holders, possesses elements of some beloved thriller films. Domingo even revealed to CinemaBlend that there were two movies that actually “stuck” with him while he was filming the show, with one being a classic Alfred Hitchcock film, which makes so much sense.

During the official press day for The Madness, I had the chance to speak with Colman Domingo about his new show. The Euphoria cast member has proven that he has a love for cinema, and I was curious whether any conspiracy-based films fueled him as he worked on his own production. Those who’ve seen the show may not be be surprised to learn that a certain 1959 flick helmed by Mr. Hitchcock was at the center of the star’s mind as well as an iconic ‘70s political thriller from Sydney Pollack:

I think there have been two films, actually, like Three Days of the Condor and also North by Northwest. North by Northwest, in particular, was very affecting to me, because I love the way sort of Cary Grant had to navigate it being sort of this ordinary man thrust into this extraordinary circumstance, and you know, he has wit, he has humor, he's got style, and they try to figure this stuff out. So those two films in particular were the ones that stuck with me.

On the off chance that you’re someone who watches Alfred Hitchcock movies , chances are you’ve seen North by Northwest. The film follows advertising executive Roger Thornhill – played by the aforementioned Cary Grant – as he attempts to dodge mysterious forces after being mistaken for someone else. It’s a masterpiece and one of the quintessential mistaken identity films. The Madness certainly contains parallels to the vintage motion picture, as it sees another male protagonist finding himself in a similar conundrum.

So I totally see why Colman Domingo would liken his new series to the Academy Award-nominated spy film. I can also understand why he’d be thinking about the greatness that is Sydney Pollack’s Three Days of the Condor. In that movie, the great Robert Redford plays a C.I.A. analyst, who seeks to discover why his co-workers were murdered while trying to stay alive himself. Domingo’s show seems to channel the same frantic and unpredictable energy of that cinematic classic.

The Madness focuses on the character of Muncie Daniels – a CNN pundit who winds up being accused of murder following a stay at a cabin. Daniels’ subsequent search for the truth leads him to some dangerous situations, during which he tangles with some incredibly powerful forces. At the same time, he also struggles to keep his family safe while maintaining his own sanity.

As a part of this show, Colman Domingo now contributes to the long history of conspiracy thrillers, which is a genre that feels just right for the veteran actor. The eight-episode series is sure to keep a number of viewers guessing as it progresses. And there’s also a chance that as was the case with Domingo, some audience members will see hints of past movies and TV shows with social commentary and political intrigue.

You can stream The Madness now alongside the best shows on Netflix . At the same time, you can also seek out and stream some Alfred Hitchcock films .