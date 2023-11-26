Could Brad Dourif Ever Play Another On-Camera Character On Chucky? We Asked One Of The Show’s Producers

The Chucky TV series has demonstrated a unique approach to casting. The titular doll’s homicidal instincts results in a lot of characters dying each season, but the series has made a habit of having actors return to the show in different roles. It’s a fun idea that is a positive for both the people behind the scenes and fans, as performers who are killed off don’t have to permanently say goodbye – and it makes me wonder: could Brad Dourif ever play a new on-camera part in addition to his voice-over duties?

Brad Dourif has been a stalwart part of the Chucky franchise since his debut in the slasher-heavy 1980s, but acting-wise, his contributions to the canon have been voice-over only since Child’s Play 2. Last month, I asked producer Alex Hedlund if it was possible that we could ever see Dourif in front of the camera on the TV series, and he didn’t totally shut the door to the idea. Said Hedlund,

You know what, we haven't talked about that yet. It's been really tricky the last couple of years because of Covid and the pandemic and all the protocols. So we really haven't had the ability to get a lot of people on set. I mean, we would love for him to show up. He's a legend and he's so great, and he was able to be on set for a few days this past summer. And it was a real joy to see him doing one-liners from the wings backstage. But you know, we never say, ‘Never.’

Fans should note that last bit was echoed by the filmmaker when I asked him about the possibility of Catherine Hicks and/or Chris Sarandon ever reprising their roles from Child’s Play.

Given that Brad Dourif’s Charles Lee Ray died in the first sequence of the first movie in the Chucky series, it wouldn’t make any sense for Dourif to return to that part – but because of the special casting approach I highlighted at the start of this article, that doesn’t really matter. The show could perhaps cast him as a relative of Chucky’s who happens to look a lot like him (a classic Hollywood go-to move), or they could just have him play a random character who only appears in one episode. To be frank, what I personally really want here is to see Brad Dourif have an on-screen death at the hands of the doll he has voiced for 35 years… and we’ll just have to wait to see if it ever happens.

The earliest we could see Brad Dourif on the Chucky series would be in the second half of Season 3 – which is currently on the 2024 TV premiere calendar without a specific date (the latest run of the show was bifurcated as a result of the WGA strike earlier this year). For those who aren’t caught up, the good news is that the first four episodes of Season 3 are now available to stream with a Peacock subscription (and as I noted in my Halloween Season 2023 recap, the show is at the top of its game).