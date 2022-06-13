Could Jurassic World Get A Spinoff With Its New Fan-Favorite Character? (And No, We’re Not Talking About The Baby Raptor)

Warning: MINOR SPOILERS for Jurassic World Dominion are ahead!

Jurassic World Dominion, the Jurassic franchise's swan song (for now), knocked Top Gun: Maverick from the top box office spot over the weekend. While the Jurassic World finale was met with mixed critical reception, audiences enjoyed seeing OG Jurassic Park and World stars come together. But the established stars weren’t the only ones gaining notice, as viewers gravitated toward the new additions to the cast. The positive reception has led to a fan favorite or two emerging from the final outing, and while fans love the baby raptor Beta, another Jurassic World newcomer could find themselves at the center of a spinoff.

The possibility came up while new cast member DeWanda Wise was being interviewed by CinemaBlend on the Dominion red carpet. Many new and OG Jurassic fans are loving the fearless and genuine Kayla Watts, who joined forces with Owen Grady and Claire Dearing to rescue Maisie from the villainous Biosyn Genetics. With Watts quickly becoming a fan favorite, viewers have been waiting to hear if a Kayla-centered spinoff could carry on the Jurassic legacy. Surprised by the outpouring of support, Wise seemed open to the idea as she said the following about headlining a solo film:

I would love that to happen but there have been no discussions. Universal has my phone number, my email, they got my Instagram, they got my Tik Tok. They know where to find me.

She’s seemingly down for a solo Kayla film just like the fans. The actress proved she was more than ready to headline a big-budget film. Shouting out all her forms of communication signaled The Harder They Fall actress is more than ready for her moment. While the shine was on the established Dominion cast, Wise managed to stick out as the heart of the final film. At this point, the next step for the franchise might be new blood, just like the first Jurassic World film.

Her flying and military expertise could lead to a myriad of possibilities. Watts could headline a possible action-adventure flick (Indiana Jones-style) where viewers get to see her navigate this new world of humans and dinosaurs co-existing. Another possibility would be a prequel where moviegoers would learn more about Kayla before the events of Dominion. They could get a peek at her early years, as well as why she left her military career behind.

Thankfully, DeWanda Wise got to shine as she helped Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern bring this chapter of the dino saga to an end. If you want to watch Kayla in action, you can head to your local theater (3D or not) and watch Jurassic World Dominion. As the trilogy’s finale, it’s too early to say where the threequel ranks amongst the Jurassic franchise. Once you’ve seen Dominion, there are a plethora of current and upcoming films to occupy your time in 2022.