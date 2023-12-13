Captain America 4 Is Reportedly Going Through Some Major Changes, And I Think This Is A Good Move For Brave New World

With Chris Evans’ tenure as Steve Rogers across the Marvel movies in order concluding with Avengers: Endgame, the time has come for a new Captain America to take center stage. The Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson finally embracing the star-spangled mantle, and among the details we know about Captain America: Brave New World is he’ll next clash with Tim Blake Nelson’s Samuel Sterns, a.k.a. The Leader. However, with a little over a year to go until Captain America 4’s release, word’s come in that the upcoming Marvel movie is going through some major changes, and I think this is a good move.

As of early November, Captain America: Brave New World is slated for a February 14, 2025 release, having been previously dated for July 26, 2024, which is where Deadpool 3 is now slotted. While Brave New World completed principal photography back at the end of June, Deadline reports that Marvel Studios has hired Matthew Orton to write “additional scenes and material.” What he comes up with will then be shot in the spring or summer of 2024.

The MCU is no stranger to reshoots, so hearing that Brave New World plans to roll cameras for a little longer isn’t surprising. Still, anyone who’s been following along with the MCU lately knows that the franchise has been on rocky ground of late, particularly when it comes to its movies. Yes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was positively received and ranks as the fourth highest-grossing of the 2023 movie releases, but both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels critically and commercially underperformed, with the latter now ranking as the lowest-grossing MCU movie.

Marvel Studios could have easily rested on its laurels and just let Captain America: Brave New World continue being cut together with the footage from the main shoot, but I like that some extra effort is being poured into the project. I doubt that whatever Matthew Orton comes up with will drastically overhaul the story that the other scriptwriters Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson and Julius Onah (who’s also directing) came up with, but hopefully this new material will enhanced their vision. It helps that Orton isn’t a stranger to the MCU, as he was previously a consulting producer on Moon Knight.

Assuming Brave New World’s early 2025 release date stick, that will leave plenty of time for the reshoots to happen and those extra scenes be stitched into the runtime. The fourth Captain America movie isn’t the only MCU project going through a retooling either, as Daredevil: Born Again has a new creative team after Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives were reportedly unimpressed by what had been shot for the TV show so far. Mahershala Ali also recently shared he’s “encouraged” by the direction of his Blade reboot, so fingers crossed it’ll be able to stick with its current November 7, 2025 release date.

Along with Tim Blake Nelson, Anthony Mackie is joined in the Captain America: Brave New World cast by Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly and Shira Haas, among others. Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for more updates on how its coming along, and break out your Disney+ subscription to stream all the previous chapters in the MCU’s Captain America saga.