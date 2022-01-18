Destin Daniel Cretton 'Shang-Chi' Interview
By Law Sharma published
Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Marvel's “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” discusses his hopes for a sequel and more.
Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, sits down with CinemaBlend’s Law Sharma to discuss the film’s success, the support of the Asian community, his hopes for a sequel and more!
Interview Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:55 - Destin Daniel Cretton on the importance of a diverse production crew
- 03:00 - Destin Daniel Cretton wants Jackie Chan in the Shang-Chi sequel
- 03:45 - Reflecting on the success of Shang-Chi and the future of Hollywood
- 05:27 Destin shares some surprising feedback from an early Shang-Chi screening
- 07:47 - Destin Daniel Cretton teases the future of the Shang-Chi universe
- 08:30 - Destin Daniel Cretton reflects on the #GoldOpen movement and the AAPI community
- 10:52 - What he’s excited to share with his own son when he’s old enough to watch Shang-Chi
- 12:12 - Daniel Destin Cretton on his love for DVD special features
Law was raised in the Bay and is based in LA. Major pop-culture enthusiast and a giant nerd. Advocate for the AAPI community. Gryffindor. Possible superhero.
