Destin Daniel Cretton 'Shang-Chi' Interview

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, sits down with CinemaBlend’s Law Sharma to discuss the film’s success, the support of the Asian community, his hopes for a sequel and more!

Interview Chapters

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 00:55 - Destin Daniel Cretton on the importance of a diverse production crew
  • 03:00 - Destin Daniel Cretton wants Jackie Chan in the Shang-Chi sequel
  • 03:45 - Reflecting on the success of Shang-Chi and the future of Hollywood
  • 05:27 Destin shares some surprising feedback from an early Shang-Chi screening
  • 07:47 - Destin Daniel Cretton teases the future of the Shang-Chi universe
  • 08:30 - Destin Daniel Cretton reflects on the #GoldOpen movement and the AAPI community
  • 10:52 - What he’s excited to share with his own son when he’s old enough to watch Shang-Chi
  • 12:12 - Daniel Destin Cretton on his love for DVD special features
Law was raised in the Bay and is based in LA. Major pop-culture enthusiast and a giant nerd. Advocate for the AAPI community. Gryffindor. Possible superhero.