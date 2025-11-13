Does Lindsay Lohan Actually Play The Guitar In Freakier Friday? The Story Behind Pink Slip Reuniting

The Freakier Friday release this year offered fans of the original movie a lot of nostalgia (and clever callbacks ). One highlight of the new comedy is how it brought back the fictional female-led punk band Pink Slip in a big way. When CinemaBlend spoke to Freaker Friday’s director, she told us about getting the band back together and whether Lohan really can shred a guitar.

Nisha Ganatra was brought on to helm Freakier Friday following fans of the beloved Disney comedy basically speaking the sequel into existence. During our interview with the director, she said this about reuniting Pink Slip:

All the members of Pink Slip came back and it was so cool 'cause it was all the original members and they played like they had never been apart. And then Lindsay, I was like, ‘Please learn this guitar solo.’ And she was like, ‘I got it.’ And I was like, ‘Are you sure you've got it?’ And then she picks up the guitar and just shreds out this solo. Like she's been doing it every day. So, she's pretty amazing.

If you recently watched Freakier Friday, which is new on streaming this week, and wondered if Lindsay Lohan can really play the guitar like Anna Coleman in real life, the director just answered that question. Per Ganatra, not only did Lohan do the guitar parts for Pink Slip in the original movie, it was no problem for her to get back into rockstar mode for Freakier Friday.

For the sequel that premiered on the 2025 movie schedule , all the original members from Pink Slip return, including the lead singer Maddlie (Christina Vidal), guitarist Peg (Haley Hudson) and bassist Scott (Danny Rubin). In a scene filmed at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, Pink Slip gets to reunite to play “Take Me Away”, which was written by punk band Lash for the original movie. A new song also joined the sequel called “Baby”, written by songwriter Sarah Aarons and sung by Lohan and Julia Butters.

Hudson and Rubin have actually since formed their own band called Hudson Rubin, and one of their songs was also used in Freakier Friday. In a separate interview with Billboard , Christina Vidal said getting back together with her Pink Slip bandmates felt like “no time passed,” and when she went to record the new version of “Take Me Away” for this movie, she “immediately remembered everything.”

Even though Lohan knew what she was doing, the movie’s music producer Suzy Shinn said that for the new version of “Take Me Away,” she decided to alter the solo “a little bit” to reflect how Anna might have changed as an artist herself over the years. And, she crushed it on the Wiltern stage scene.

While it may have been over 20 years between Freaky Friday and Freakier Friday, the sequel shows that Pink Slip very much has still got it, and Lohan can still rock (obviously)!