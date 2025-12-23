See Taylor Momsen Impressively Work Her Way Back Into Her The Grinch Costume 25 Years Later

It’s been 25 years since How the Grinch Stole Christmas first hit theaters, and somehow, Cindy Lou Who is still finding new ways to live rent-free in our collective holiday brain. Taylor Momsen, who was just seven years old when she starred opposite Jim Carrey in one of the best Christmas movies of all time, has been leaning into that nostalgia lately. Between the recent rock reimagining of her song “Where Are You Christmas” from the movie and her fully Christmas-themed Pretty Reckless album, the Gossip Girl veteran seems fully at peace with her role and where that chapter fits in her story.

Now she’s taken that full-circle moment one step further. This week, Momsen shared behind-the-scenes footage of herself quite literally squeezing back into her original Cindy Lou Who costume. The video, posted to her official Instagram account and shown below, shows the rocker and actress patiently working with a small team as they carefully guide her back into the iconic dress from the 2000 film . Yes, it’s the real costume, and yes, it still fits… with a bit of help.

The Hansel and Gretel actress confirmed in the caption that the dress is her actual Cindy Lou Who costume from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, instantly detonating a nostalgia bomb that fans were absolutely not emotionally prepared for. Watching her twist her arms like a contortionist, laughing through the process, and somehow shamble into the outfit is weirdly satisfying—and profoundly humbling. Frankly, I can’t even wear socks I owned in high school, let alone an entire outfit from when I was seven years old. Some people age. Others casually step back into Whoville.

What a beautifully unpolished and nostalgic moment. The dress looks just as whimsical and oversized as it did on screen, complete with its puffed sleeves, playful patterns, and unmistakable Whoville energy. Seeing an adult Momsen standing in it adds a layer of perspective that makes the whole thing hit harder than expected.

This recent callback to the Grinch aligns with Momsen’s renewed holiday spirit in other ways as well. Earlier this season, she released a Christmas album with her band, The Pretty Reckless. This album embraces holiday music while still maintaining the edgy style that has defined her career. Instead of distancing herself from her past, the Underdog veteran appears to be incorporating it into her present. Revisiting the character of Cindy Lou Who doesn't erase the last two decades of her life; instead, it acknowledges where her journey began, and I love that for her.

There’s something refreshing about a former child star revisiting an iconic role without bitterness. That authenticity really shines through in every awkward arm adjustment. Twenty-five years later, the Grinch still steals Christmas, Cindy Lou Who still asks the big questions, and Taylor Momsen proving she can still fit into that costume feels like the kind of holiday magic you don’t plan for.

