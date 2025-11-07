Megan Fox Talked About The Legacy Jennifer’s Body, And I Had No Idea It Inspired So Many Pop Stars

The film industry is a tricky thing. Some movies are misunderstood or bomb at the box office, before becoming bonafide cult classics years later. Jennifer's Body is in that category, while also being one of Megan Fox's best movies. The Transformers actress recently gushed about the movie's legacy, and also revealed a number of pop stars who were inspired by it with their music. And yes, my mind is blown.

While not known as one of the best horror movies ever, Karyn Kusama's 2009 dark comedy has gotten a ton of love in the years since its release. Jennifer's Body became a cult classic despite how the movie's marketing failed it, and continues to be part of the pop culture zeitgeist. While speaking with Letterboxd at a recent screening of the film, Megan Fox shared her pride over the project. She said:

I think it’s probably the most loved thing I’ve ever done. It keeps having a new audience, like every few years, there’s younger and younger generations are so inspired by the movie. All of these people like Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, these musicians that are winning Grammys, they were inspired by this movie. To know that I was a part of that is such an amazing experience.

Given how Fox was the subject of brutal comments at the time of the movie's release, seeing it have such a long life in the years that followed must be incredibly validating. She made a movie that continues to resonate with audiences, including some of the top pop girlies in the game. Namely, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.

Indeed, Rodrigo's "good 4 u" music video does feature a number of visual nods to Jennifer's Body. And from the sounds of it, it seems like Fox may have spoke to both her and Eilish about the movie at some point. Later in the same interview, she went on to speak about how many people adore the horror comedy, sharing:

And then yeah, to the fans who have supported it and love it so much, like that actually means something to someone who doesn’t like to admit that they get validation from external sources. It is nice to know that I did something that is so beloved, and I feel really lucky about that.

While Fox has other major roles like her tenure in the Transformers movies, it sounds like Fox really feels the love surrounding Jennifer's Body. She's been an actress for a long time now, but the level of fandom surrounding that title in particular is on another level entirely. As someone who loves the 2009 flick myself, I totally get it.

Fox recently returned to the horror genre with her movie Subservience, where played a murderous robot named Alice. Over the past year she's taken some time away from the industry to take care of her young daughter, who was born back in March.

Luckily for fans she's voicing a role in the upcoming horror movie Five Nights at Freddy's 2, which will hit theaters December 5th as part of the 2025 movie release list. She also had a surprise cameo in Overcompensating, and I hope to see her return when Season 2 is released. Jennifer's Body isn't streaming anywhere right now but it can be rented or purchased for a reasonable price.