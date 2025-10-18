That Time Jamie Lee Curtis’ Freakier Friday Stunt Driving Got Fast And The Furious-Related Praise, But Lindsay Lohan Wasn’t As Stoked In The Passenger Seat

When it comes to movie stars, Jamie Lee Curtis is the real deal. The actress, and daughter of two famed Hollywood actors from the generation before her, has shown she can do everything from comedy to horror to action throughout her career thus far. And did you know she does her own stunts, too? Curtis recently got behind the wheel of a red hot convertible to film a memorable scene with Lindsay Lohan for one of the 2025 movie releases , Freakier Friday.

Jamie Lee Curtis Got High Praise For Her Car Stunt Work In Freakier Friday

The Freaky Friday sequel recently became available to own on digital, and it was accompanied by bonus feature content about what happened behind the scenes. In the featurette titled “Making Things Freakier,” director Nisha Ganatra talked about filming the scene where Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, who are body-swapped as teenagers, go on a joyride in Jake’s car around Los Angeles. In her words:

Even our stunt coordinator and stunt actors who worked on the Fast and the Furious, said Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the best stunt drivers they’d seen. And, then when we actually put Lindsay in the car with her, I think Lindsay was not acting, I think she was actually terrified.

It’s true. Jamie Lee Curtis is credited as a stunt driver on Freakier Friday alongside her stunt double Jennifer Caputo, who was in the first Fast & Furious movie. There were a few stunt drivers and doubles with history on the high-octane franchise involving a lot of fast cars, and the fact that they let the 66-year-old do some of the stunts really speaks to her ability, especially if she was named “one of the best they’d seen”.

But as Ganatra spoke of, Lindsay Lohan was also in the car with her some of the time, and she was genuinely terrified of Curtis' fast driving. In the scene, you can see Lohan’s fear, and perhaps how she didn’t have to dig too deep to nail her scenes while Curtis rode around the streets of Los Angeles like a teen who hasn’t passed their driving exam might.

What Other Famous Stunts Has Jamie Lee Curtis Done?

Jamie Lee Curtis famously did a huge helicopter stunt and all the limousine stuntwork while filming True Lies with Arnold Schwarzenegger and director James Cameron back in the day. In an interview with IndieWire back in 2023, Curtis said she’s “willing to do almost anything” when it comes to stunt work, and has “zero fear.”

For her last time playing Laurie Strode in 2022’s Halloween Kills , the director said she did “98%” of the stunts, including one where Michael Myers smashes her head into the glass that was actually her idea, per Business Insider . Curtis is impressive no matter what, but knowing this about her just adds to why she’s such an iconic actor.